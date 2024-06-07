Mindhunter season 3 updates: Is a third season ever happening or what’s going on?
By Sandy C.
The second season of Mindhunter ended in 2019. It is by far, at least in my opinion, one of the best series streaming on Netflix. If you love the true crime drama genre, Mindhunter is the one show to watch. But, unfortunately, there is a catch. And that’s that the plans for a third season are as mysterious as the show’s subject.
From the opening scene, Mindhunter captures your full attention, keeping audiences engaged all the way through. Unlike most series on Netflix, Mindhunter is not a show you can just play in the background. The psychological thriller demands your full attention, and you’ll be happy to give it! Mindhunter stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as the founders of the Behavioral Science Unit in the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The series takes place in the late 1970s, before the term “serial killer” existed. The goal of agent Ford (Groff) and Tench (McCallany), and assistance from psychology professor Wendy (Anna Torv) is to study convicted killers to try and understand how their mind works in hopes of preventing similar cases.
Why was Mindhunter canceled on Netflix in the first place?
Why would Netflix cancel such a hit? Have there been any updates now that there has been plenty of time since the season 2 finale? Here at Show Snob, we’re all fans, so we’re sharing everything we know so far. Spoiler alert: It’s not looking good.
The answer as to why the series was canceled isn’t so simple. In short, it’s all business, folks! Netflix reported that the show was on an indefinite hold in 2020. And after a long wait for new, Mindhunter producer David Fincher crushed our souls when he confirmed that the show was canceled due to “production costs and viewing figures.” Fair enough.
No, Mindhunter is not coming back in 2024 (or possibly ever)
A more recent update came in late 2023 from Awards Daily, in which series star Holt McCallany shared that he knows Fincher has “thought” about bringing Mindhunter back and that if Fincher does, McCallany would love to star in it. Ultimately, McCallany tells the source that it is not up to him.
So why has Mindhunter been making headlines and trending on social media? Sadly, these are all lies started by sources trying to prank fans of the series. As What’s On Netflix shares, “Every year, especially around April, social media successfully dupes fans into believing that Mindhuter has been resurrected.” The moral of the story is, don't get your hopes up.