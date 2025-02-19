Mindy Kaling sets new Hulu show as hit Max comedy awaits renewal

If there's one thing Mindy Kaling's going to do, it's the same thing she's been doing for 20 years and counting since debuting on The Office: Make us laugh. The multi-hyphenate actress, writer, and producer has multiple hit comedy series under her belt, including her eponymous sitcom The Mindy Project and the upcoming Netflix original Running Point starring Kate Hudson.

As Running Point preps its premiere for Feb. 27, Kaling's comedy empire continues to grow as the newly minted Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient sets her next series at Hulu. On Feb. 18, Hulu announced the series pickup of Not Suitable for Work, a comedy about five 20-something professionals living, working, dating, and such in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood.

The half-hour single-cam comedy is the latest output from Kaling's lucrative overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, which she also renewed for a multi-year extension. Kaling writes and executive produces Not Suitable for Work alongside Charlie Grandy, whose name those familiar with the Kaling-verse will recognize from all the way back in The Office days. Grandy will serve as showrunner.

Casting details haven't been revealed for Not Suitable for Work, but the rollout of names in the coming months will surely be an exciting who's who of up and coming talent. Hulu also hasn't placed a release timeframe on the upcoming series, but those who are fans of Kaling's work are likely thinking of the release timeframe, or at least the renewal, of a certain Max series.

Pauline Chalamet and Alyah Chanelle Scott in The Sex Lives of College Girls - Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Kaling's fan-favorite Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls ended its third season in January 2025 and still hasn't received word on whether it's been renewed for season 4 or canceled. Even though the season 3 finale (mostly) wrapped up the storylines of the girls and seemingly acted like a series finale, showrunner Justin Noble didn't intend for the episode to end the series.

In celebration of being awarded her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kaling spoke with Variety about her career and getting the itch to act again. Kaling hasn't appeared on screen since Max's 2021 movie Locked In and two season 3 episode of The Morning Show in 2023, instead setting up work as a writer and producer. But she joked about playing "unhinged Latin professor" in season 4.

"Knock wood if we go to season 4, that would be great. I watch that cast, and it just makes me want to act."

For that reason alone, we'd love for Max to renew The Sex Lives of College Girls season 4, but it's unclear what the status is while it's currently in limbo. Honestly, Max should continue to bet on this show as it's one of the few truly funny and necessarily light series centered on young women on television. But don't take Kaling's new show NSFW getting a Hulu pickup as a bad sign.

Kaling has often juggled a number of shows at the same time because that's her job under her overall deal: to develop multiple shows for WBTV. Never Have I Ever and Sex Lives led into Velma and now into Running Point and Not Suitable for Work. She's also producing the CBS multi-cam pilot Varna. Let's hope we can soon add The Sex Lives of College Girls season 4 to the current list of Kaling projects!