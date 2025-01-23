The Netflix comedy series we've been waiting for is coming in February 2025

While we're anxiously awaiting Nobody Wants This season 2, Netflix has another original comedy series full of laughs and romance prepared to take over our watch lists. Once again, the streamer has an A-list star in the leading role, a hilarious team behind the scenes, and an exciting premise that will have us all hooked and laughing out loud.

Academy Award-nominated movie star Kate Hudson headlines the new Netflix comedy series Running Point, which makes its premiere on Thursday, Feb. 27. After starring the second season of the Apple TV+ anthology series Truth Be Told, Hudson takes on her first major leading role in a television series, and it's a title that has put the fan-favorite right back in her 2000s rom-com roots.

I don't know about you, but since Hudson was announced as the star of Running Point all the way back in January 2024, the series became one of my most anticipated new comedies. We have been waiting and waiting for the premiere to arrive, and it's finally set for February 2025. Everything about it sounds just so, so good. Here's what you need to know before tuning in!

Kate Hudson in Running Point on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Running Point will be Netflix's next comedy hit

The series was created by The Office and The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling, who's also behind Max's hit The Sex Lives of College Girls, and co-created by Elaine Ko, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen. If the premise sounds a bit familiar, it's because it's loosely based on the experiences of Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner and president Jeannie Buss, who's also an executive producer.

In Running Point, Hudson plays Isla Gordon, the sister of the Los Angeles Waves president. Circumstances lead her to take over the basketball team from her brother, creating quite the culture shock for the franchise, Isla's family, and the community surrounding the Waves. The comedy likely arises from Isla's trial and error as the head of a basketball team and boardroom.

Check out the office series synopsis provided by Netflix:

"When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job."

Beyond the brilliant comedic timing of Kate Hudson, the cast also includes a shocking number of familiar faces and comedy stars. New Girl and The Neighborhood favorite Max Greenfield plays Isla's fiancé Lev, Disney Channel icon Brenda Song plays the team's chief of staff, Insecure star Jay Ellis plays Waves head coach Jay, and Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, and Justin Theroux play Isla's three brothers Sandy, Ness, and Cam.

Take a closer look at the cast members and characters we'll see throughout the 10-episode season:

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon

Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon

Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon

Brenda Song as Ali Lee

Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno

Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield

Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg

Max Greenfield as Lev Levinson

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Ana Moreno

Jay Ellis as Jay Brown

Dane DiLiegro as Badrag Knauss

Scott Evans as Charlie

Roberto Sanchez as Stephen Ramirez

Uche Agada as Dyson Gibbs

Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon

As of the release date announcement in January 2025, Netflix hasn't dropped a teaser or trailer for the series, but the streamer will surely give us a trailer closer to the release date. But honestly, I don't even need to watch a trailer to know that Running Point will be the witty slam-dunk comedy sensation of the year and Kate Hudson will hit nothing but net in this role.

Scroll below to check out some first-look photos from Running Point featuring cast members Max Greenfield, Brenda Song, Jay Ellis, and more!

RUNNING POINT. (L to R) Max Greenfield as Lev Levinson and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 105 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

RUNNING POINT. (L to R) Brenda Song as Ali and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 103 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

RUNNING POINT. (L to R) Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield and Uche Agada as Dyson in Episode 108 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

RUNNING POINT. (L to R) Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon, Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon and Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon in Episode 105 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

RUNNING POINT. Jay Ellis as Jay in Episode 106 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Running Point premieres Thursday, Feb. 27 on Netflix.