It's only been a few months since Emily in Paris season 4 came to an end, but I don't know about you... I'm ready for season 5! In the show's most recent two-part release, Emily began the season getting closure with Alfie before falling into an official relationship with Gabriel, and ended the season moving to Rome and dating the handsome Italian businessman Marcello.

Thankfully, Netflix renewed Emily in Paris season 5, which will continue Emily's adventures in Rome with Marcello. In spite of some legitimate questions, Gabriel will be back to seemingly fight for Emily, but we'll see how that goes for him. Hopefully, season 5 will begin filming soon for a release date later this year, but until then, there's a new show that's a perfect replacement for Netflix's rom-com.

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star has had an illustrious television career and has created a number of shows we all know and love, including Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sex and the City. One of the star producer's (pun intended) most underrated but fan-favorites just landed on Netflix for streaming. If you haven't watched every single season of Younger, now's your chance to get your love triangle fix!

Pictured: Nico Tortorella as Josh and Sutton Foster as Liza of the series YOUNGER | Photo Cr: Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Younger is now streaming on Netflix!

On Jan. 7, 2025 Netflix added all seven seasons of the TV Land hit series Younger, and it didn't take long for the show to enter the daily top 10 most popular shows ranking. The series first premiered on TV Land back in March 2015 and moved to Paramount+ and Hulu for its seventh and final season in April 2021. For much of its run, the series was celebrated, though season 7 slightly fizzled.

In the series, Sutton Foster plays Liza Miller, a divorced single mother looking to get back into her career in the publishing world. However, as a woman in her 40s, she finds it difficult to break back into this industry after so much time away. To land a job as an assistant at Empirical Press, she lies about her age and tells all of her new coworkers that she's in her 20s. The lie works!

Having told a little white lie to restart her career, Liza enjoys a new life in New York City with a new group of friends and new love interests. She begins dating a younger man named Josh (Nico Tortorella), a tattoo artist, though she also has sparks with Charles (Peter Hermann), the boss of Empirical Press. It's a tricky situation, which slowly begins to create guilt for Liza and cause betrayal for those she lied to, especially her work bestie Kelsey (Hilary Duff).

By far, Younger had one of the strongest ensemble casts on television, which helped elevate it from its romantic comedy genre and allow it to be taken seriously by critics (something Emily in Paris hasn't been able to replicate even with a great cast). Foster's simply amazing as the lead, a character who you want to dislike for lying but is just too likable in Foster's capable hands.

Obviously, Hilary Duff is a legend, an icon, and the moment in everything she does, and she shines bright as ever as millennial queen Kelsey Peter. But the show's two secret weapons are Liza's boss Diana Trout (Miriam Shor) and Kelsey's quirky best friend Lauren (Molly Bernard), who reliably dish out the funniest one-liners in every single episode.

Seriously, if you're itching for something similar to Emily in Paris to watch while you wait for season 5, I can't recommend Younger enough. Even if you have already watched it, what's another rewatch? Sure, the ending is a bit lackluster, but the journey is worth the slight disappointment. Big laughs, workplace chaos, and a gloriously stressful love triangle... What's not to love?

Watch all seven seasons of Younger while they're available on Netflix.