Emily in Paris season 4 ending explained: Emily makes a show-altering decision
Splitting Emily in Paris season 4 into two parts seemed like a risky move when it was first announced, but now that we’ve finished the second part of the season I have to admit it was a move that really paid off.
The second part of Emily in Paris season 4 almost felt like its own season, with so much happening in these five final episodes of the season and the finale definitely did not disappoint at all. It had everything we could ask for and then some, including an ending that is sure to leave fans with plenty of questions about the show’s future.
With that, let’s dive right into the meat of things with a look at how the season came to a close and break down the season 4 ending! But first, let this serve as a spoiler warning as we prepare to get into the thick of things!
Emily works to patch up her relationship with Marcello
After Slyvie showed up at the end of the previous episode to ambush Emily and Marcello in hopes of securing a meeting, Marcello is ghosting Emily and she’s not happy with Sylvie at all.
Over breakfast, Slyvie tells Emily that Marcello’s company needs saving and encourages her to mix business and pleasure once again as she’s so good at it, but Emily says she wants to keep things separate as she storms off to go find him at the place they were meant to meet before he ghosted her.
As Emily heads off, Slyvie texts a mystery man about meeting while Emily gets a call from Mindy telling her that she broke up with Nicolas after he got them disqualified from Eurovision by sharing Benoit’s song in an ad. After Emily sends Mindy her hotel deets so she can get away from Paris post-breakup, Emily heads to the quaint little corner of Italy where she was set to meet with Marcello.
After enjoying a coffee and croissant, Emily meets Marcello’s mom, who is thrilled to meet Emily as Marcello couldn’t stop talking about her. She invites Emily to join in the birthday celebration of one of their fabric cutters, just as Marcello arrives.
Emily assures him that she never knew Sylvie was going to show up and that she only came to Rome for one reason: him. Her reassurance is all he needs it seems as he begins showing her around the town, as he does he tells her how he called his mom after meeting Emily on the slopes, angry with himself for meeting this amazing woman and then not getting her number. Turns out his mom assured him that if it was meant to be, they’d find one another again and sure enough they did. Emily, lock this man down, he’s a good one!
Anyway, Marcello continues to show Emily around telling her the story of how his father built the company and made it his mission to give back to the community, with all those in the town working for the company. After partaking in the birthday lunch, Marcello shows Emily his family home which is when Emily decides to address the elephant in the room regarding his family’s plan to sell their company to JVMA.
After witnessing how magical and special the town his father has built is, Emily says she felt the need to speak up and warm him about JVMA. While Marcello sends Emily away fearing she wasn’t there for him after all, his mom overhears the whole conversation from the other room.
When Emily gets back to her hotel, Mindy is there and Emily tells her about Marcello sending her away. * They head out to get gelato and Mindy talks through her feelings of guilt that the Eurovision thing was all her fault. Emily ends up inspiring Mindy to finish a song she’s been working on, which she then performs in front of a crowd in the streets. Emily records the performance which later goes viral landing Mindy an offer to be a judge on Chinese Pop Star.
Does Emily convince Marcello to sign with Agence Grateau?
After sending Emily away, Marcello calls and agrees to meet for a business meeting with Agence Grateau. Sylvie secures an office space from an old designer friend to use a front for their Rome office and then calls in Luc and Julian.
Once the gang is together, they pitch to Marcello and his mom, Antonia. Emily pitches building the brand marketing around their family, but when Antonia reveals she knows they don’t really have a Rome office, it looks like the pitch won’t be ending with a deal which is when Slyvie asks them to give them six months to prove themselves.
Antonia agrees, but Marcello tells Emily that she must have been there for business after all as he leaves her speechless.
Back in Paris, Genevieve gets a call and races off to tell Gabriel that he’s getting a Michelin star. When she breaks the news, he asks where Emily is to which Genevieve happily tells him about how she went to Rome with the guy she’s been seeing. She then kisses him and says they should celebrate the news later.
Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 ending explained
After landing the deal with Muratori, the two new partners throw a party to celebrate. Emily is worried she made the wrong decision mixing business with pleasure, worrying she ruined things with Marcello for good this time. Almost perfectly on cue, Marcello arrives and tells Emily how his mother told him about Emily asking not to work on the account as she didn’t want to work with him but to be with him. They share a passionate kiss and quickly patch things up.
Back in Paris, Alfie and Antoine show up to celebrate Gabriel getting a Michelin star but he’s not in the most celebratory of moods telling them that Emily should be there. After shutting down Genevieve’s advances, he calls Emily to tell her about the star but has to leave a voicemail expressing his gratitude.
Emily gets the message after Marcello heads out, and she quickly shares the good news with Slyvie, Luc, and Julian. This is when Slyvie shares some news of her own telling the group that they’re opening an office in Rome, and that Antonia has personally requested Emily run point on their account.
After agreeing to stay in Rome to run the office, Emily calls Mindy to tell her the news and Mindy is thrilled for her bestie – because of course, she is as Mindy and Emily are friendship goals! Mindy tells Emily she can’t wait to join her after she finishes her judging stint on Chinese Pop Star, and after ending the call she bumps into Gabriel, Alfie, and Antoine and shares the news about Emily moving to Rome with the trio, joking they should open a restaurant there next.
Picking up on the fact that Gabriel is clearly shocked by the news of Emily’s move, Alfie tells him to stop thinking and start feeling, suggesting that Emily is only with Marcello because she’s not with Gabriel. As he steps away, he sees a voicemail come through from Emily, who congratulates him on his star.
As the season ends, Emily arrives at her new apartment and takes in the view, snapping a photo to share on Instagram that mirrors the selfies she took from her Paris apartment upon first moving to the city. She begins to change her Instagram handle from Emily in Paris to Emily in Rome but opts not to as she hears a knock at the door.
The door swings open and Gabriel is there… however, he’s at Mindy’s doorstep in Paris asking where in Rome Emily is, while in Rome it was Marcello at Emily’s door. He picks her up and they head out on a Vespa riding through the city, happily together as the season ends.
How long will Emily stay in Rome? Is Marcello her endgame or is that still Gabriel? It looks like we’re going to have to wait to know for sure!
Emily in Paris season 4 is streaming now on Netflix!