5 best drama shows of 2024
Dramas are great because they're, well, dramatic. And that's just the fix some of us need in our lives. While there's some that are purely there for dramatic purposes, there's other shows that provide so much more with a well-rounded story. And that's what we like to see! This year had great options that fit that bill. And we shared some of our favorites. Here's 5 best drama shows of 2024!
Shōgun on FX/Hulu
Shōgun started out the year with a bang, with the show first debuting on FX in February 2024. Episodes are now streaming on Hulu if you want to check it out! The historical drama definitely impressed us viewers, and swept the major awards at the Emmys as well. And it deserves it. The show is set in 1600 Japan and is centered around Lord Yoshii Toranaga and the political fights he faces. The series' storytelling, movie-like quality, and characters all make it stand out. The drama has been renewed for season 2.
Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+
Once I saw the name Jake Gyllenhaal headlining Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+, I knew I had to check it out. If you have like me, you know why this show has made it on the list. And if you haven't gotten the chance yet, we definitely recommend it! There's lots of twists and turns which is what makes for a great drama series. Plus, if you like mystery mixed into the genre as well, then this show is for you. Gyllenhaal of course shines, as well as the rest of the cast. Presumed Innocent season 2 has been confirmed.
The Day of the Jackal on Peacock
I'll be honest, I was a little surprised at just how much I've been enjoying The Day of the Jackal on Peacock. And I know many of you are in the same boat! While the Jackal, played by Eddie Redmayne, is a trained and very successful killer for hire, the character in this version of the story truly has depth and emotion to him. It can be hard to do a remake of a beloved movie, but this one definitely works from its well-written characters to the quality of the storytelling. The final two episodes of the season begin streaming Thursday, Dec. 12. The series is coming back for a second season!
Outlander season 7 part 2 on Starz
Oh, Outlander. Honestly one of the best shows around overall. Not just this year! And even though Outlander season 7 part 2 has just returned to Starz, that doesn't mean the last few episodes haven't hit us right in the feels. And that's what this show does best. Break our hearts, then put them back together. You wouldn't think that's what makes a show so great, but it does with this historical drama. The acting is literally off the charts, the story constantly stays fresh and new and still manages to surprise us after all this time, and of course Jamie and Claire's romance ties it all together beautifully. New episodes come out Fridays, and the show has been renewed for an eighth and final season.
The Empress season 2 on Netflix
The first season of The Empress came out in 2022, and the German series quickly gained a following. And season 2 was no different, with us fans excited to see what comes next. Look, there's a lot of royal historical dramas out there. But what makes the show, and specifically The Empress season 2 stand out is the fact that the series tackles political conflicts in an intriguing way, doesn't shy away from heartache, and represents a powerful woman who's living in a difficult world. This one is a definite must-watch!