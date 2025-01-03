Missing You episode 3 recap and review: ‘Never Too Much’

After the epic twists and turns of Missing You episode 2, Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar) is officially suspended from work at the beginning of Missing You episode 3, “Never Too Much.”

Kat visits Aqua (Mary Malone) and explain how she just got suspended for talking to Monte Leburne (Marc Warren). Aqua reveals some information of her own to Kat, who is rightfully furious. Aqua explains they have spoken to Josh (Ashley Walters), and Josh doesn’t want anything to do with Kat. Six months ago, Aqua also saw Josh at the park while teaching a yoga class that Kat was attending. That’s not what friends are for.

Stacey (Jessica Plummer) calls Kat with information about Josh. Everyone is dropping bombs on her today. Stacey reveals that she discovered Josh was arrested 11 years ago in a bar fight. Since then, there’s no trace of him at all. Kat simply can’t understand what and why all of this is happening.

Back at the office, Charlie (Charlie Hamblett) calls Kat and shares the footage of Dana Fells (Lisa Faulkner) from the ATM. He doesn’t know she’s suspended. Clearly, Kat has no intention of stopping her investigation. She reaches out to Brendan (Oscar Kennedy), who reveals that he found a new profile for Reggie Cross using Josh’s photo. Later, Kat sneaks into the office through a backdoor, but Charlie, who knows that she isn’t supposed to be there, goes off on her. Kat got what she needed, though. She gets a license plate number off a car, but Dana cancels because she says “her boyfriend was picking her up in a Bentley.”

At Titus’s farm and dog breeding emporium, Titus discovers that the driver of his Bentley that picked up Dana Fells stopped off at an ATM. Titus has his men kill the driver and throw his body in the incinerator. Not great for him, but it’s likely how they’re going to catch them.

In the park, Brendan reveals that his mom has taken out $250K from her accounts for some reason. Right then, he’s attacked in the park and his phone is stolen.

Later, Kat attends a birthday party and tries to get other detectives to look into her father’s murder, but Stagger (Richard Armitage) shuts it down. Kat receives a call from the hospital to inform her that Brendan has been injured. Kat tries to stop him from looking into his mom’s disappearance because it’s not safe anymore. They pay a visit to Brendan’s uncle, who manages Dana’s money. The uncle reveals that Dana is getting married, that he spoke to her yesterday, and the account transfer was to Switzerland to buy Dana’s dream home.

After the meeting, Kat is followed by a mysterious man, but she goes to Charlie’s house to share some updates on the case with him. Kat gets Charlie to help.

Finally, Kat meets with Stagger at dinner. Kat knows that Stagger is lying to her, but Stagger flips it back on her. Clint (Lenny Henry), her father, was working for Calligan (James Nesbitt). That’s why he was able to afford his expensive home, the one that Kat lives in now. Kat gets into a massive fight with her mother about keeping all of these secrets about Clint for all these years. Her mother also drops another bomb on Kat. Clint was cheating on her with another woman during those days, but her mother never questioned her father about it. She chose to not acknowledge it.

So, within the span of a few minutes, Kat learns her father was a dirty cop and was cheating on her mother for years.

Charlie calls Kat and shares that someone else, a child who is nine years old, set up Josh’s “Reggie Cross” Facebook profile that was deleted. Interesting!

Meanwhile, Kat received another call from the police about arresting the person who attacked Brendan. As she’s on the phone, the mysterious man is stalking her again. She goes to the police precinct and finds Aqua was the person who attacked Brendan and stole his phone.

At the end of the episode, a bunch of things happen in quick succession. Dana is revealed to have been kidnapped by Titus. Stagger deletes the second fingerprint ID request that was from the weapon that killed Clint. Then, we see Josh’s daughter!

Missing You episode 3 grade: C+

Again, we got a lot more questions than answers in Missing You episode 3, and it doesn’t really feel like there’s a lot of tension building to anything. There are a lot of people keeping secrets. Kat’s world continues to get rocked with every new revelation, but it feels a bit hollow right now. We don’t really understand any of the characters’ motivations outside of Kat and Brendan, and that’s frustrating when we’re more than halfway through the full series.

To bring it all together in Missing You episodes 4 and 5, we’re going to need to see Kat making some major moves. The cliffhanger ending in episode 3 should start to clear up a few things, though. If there's one thing we know about a Harlan Coben Netflix show, everything comes full circle!