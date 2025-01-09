Mo will face many hurdles in the second and final season (Trailer)

When the story picks up with Mo Najjar in Mo season 2 this month, he definitely has a lot on his plate. And getting back into the U.S. after crossing the border into Mexico isn't going to be his biggest problem, as revealed in the official trailer.

Mo season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 with all 8 episodes on Netflix. As we saw by the end of season 1, the Palestinian refugee and his family still haven't gotten a U.S. citizenship despite being in the country for over 20 years. That means he can't leave or he loses his asylum.

Though due to a few factors, he accidentally ends up in Mexico. So what happens next? It's not an easy way back home, and the trailer shows us how long he's been gone. We shared it below:

Poor guy has been in Mexico for six months, which is not a short amount of time! Though he tries to do it legally, it looks like things don't work out and Mo has to resort to crossing back into Texas through the water. Though the show is a comedy and has many lighthearted moments, it highlights the struggles refugees and asylum seekers go through. Whether that's Mexico, Palestine, or somewhere else. It's not an easy journey they embark upon.

And that's not the biggest hurdle! Mo makes it back to his family, but is caught and might be deported. He also has to wear an ankle monitor. Plus through all of this, Maria has also moved on and is dating someone new.

Can he get a citizenship, find peace of mind, get his girl back, and fulfill "his dream of finally returning to Palestine," per the synopsis? These are all questions we'll see answered in the second and final season! This guy is the best go-getter I've seen with a wonderful attitude. I know he's not going to give up easily. Though hopefully life will finally stop throwing so many hardships his way.

Mo was created by Mohammed "Mo" Amer, who plays the titular character, as well as comedian Ramy Youssef, known best for his own series, Ramy, on Hulu. Season 2 sees the return of Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, and Tobe Nwigwe; and newcomers Simon Rex, Johanna Braddy, Kamel El Basha, Liza Koshy, Matt Rife, Ralph Barbosa, Hannibal Buress, and Slim Thug.

Mo season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 on Netflix.