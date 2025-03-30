‘Tis quite the year for gritty crime dramas (A Thousand Blows, Dope Thief, Adolescence – anyone?) and I, for one, couldn’t be more excited. Still slated to arrive soon are Gangs of London season 3 and Dexter: Resurrection, among others, but until then, we have the highly anticipated Guy Ritchie series MobLand to tide us over. One thing’s for sure: Expect it to be chalked full of the director’s signature style grit, bloody awesome action (violence), and rapid-fire dialogue.

Guy Ritchie's MobLand release schedule

MobLand is a 10-episode crime series you’ll want to stay on top of. The show premiered today, Sunday, March 30, 2025 with the first episode on Paramount+. One new episode will be released weekly until the finale on Sunday, June 1. So to ensure you don’t miss a single episode, here’s the full release schedule below:

Episode # Release Date 1 March 30 2 April 6 3 April 13 4 April 20 5 April 27 6 May 4 7 May 11 8 May 18 9 May 25 10 June 1

The upcoming gangster series on Paramount+, MobLand focuses on two warring crime families in London, each with their own empire. But when the Harrigans and the Stevensons clash in a kill-or-be-killed battle, empires and lives are threatened with ruin. While the families might be the focus, they’re not who we follow most throughout our narrative.

Caught smack dab in the middle of the bloody crossfire is Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy), a well-known “fixer.” He’s refined and handsome but quietly gruff, tough, and dangerous. He’s more than just muscle, though: Harry’s street-smarts combined with his politely respectful demeanor make him an unsuspecting threat full of skill and intelligence highly trusted and well-respected by everyone.

But Harry knows all too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide, and as kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed. He knows that. He even expects and prepares for it. The only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above all else, period.

While the Stevenson crime family is in the fentanyl business, they’re up-and-comers, so they don’t quite have the power and notoriety as the Harrigans do. The Harrigans, on the other hand, are an established crime family with far-reaching power and influence… and respect. Their territory is expansive and includes running guns and heroin, but Conrad feels it could expand even further.

Pierce Brosnan is Conrad Harrigan in "MobLand." Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan, The Out-Laws) reigns supreme as a crime patriarch, and Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell) is more like a boss. Though the two are at odds, their offspring are not. Little do they know that some of their family members are hanging out together, i.e., Conrad’s grandson Eddie (Anson Boon) and Richie’s son Tommy. After a night out partying goes horribly wrong for the lads and results in both a crime and a mystery, Harry is summoned to fix the problem and make it disappear. However, when Richie looks to pin blame, Conrad is forced to Bat-signal his clan so they can devise a plan.

Initially, MobLand was titled The Donovans and meant to be a spin-off origin story to the Ray Donovan series, which starred Live Schreiber. Along the way, it was reworked into its own stand-alone story, and we can’t wait to see it all fleshed out, in its violent, gritty entirety.

Dame Helen Mirren is Harrigan family matriarch Maeve. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

In addition to Brosnan and Hardy starring in MobLand, Dame Helen Mirren also appears Maeve Harrigan, Conrad’s wife and Harrigan family matriarch; Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina, Conrad’s daughter; Paddy Considine as Kevin, Conrad’s son; Lara Pulver as Bella, Kevin’s wife; Anson Boon as Eddie, Kevin’s rebellious son; Daniel Betts as Brendan, Conrad and Maeve’s oldest son; Lisa Dwan as O’Hara, the Harrigan Family’s lawyer; Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza, Harry’s wife; Alex Fine as Donny, an adversary of Harry’s; Jasmine Jobson as Zosia, who works for Harry and is one of his closest associates; and Geoff Bell as Richie, the redoubtable leader of the up-and-coming south London Stevenson gang.

The series is created and written by Ronan Bennett and is executive produced by Guy Richie, Tom Hardy, Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.

MobLand releases new episodes Sundays on Paramount+.