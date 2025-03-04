Follow the Harrigan crime family in Guy Ritchie's MobLand series on Paramount+ (Trailer)

I'll be real with you all. Put Tom Hardy in anything, and I will watch it! I'm such a big fan of the actor, and what's great about his new series is that he also appears with a couple of other very impressive names! I'm so ready to see MobLand this month. While we wait, thankfully the trailer has been released. So when does it premiere?

Tom Hardy stars in MobLand on Paramount+

MobLand premieres Sunday, March 30, 2025 on Paramount+. The crime drama is a total of 10 episodes, though it's not clear yet whether this will be a binge drop or follow a weekly release schedule. The streamer hasn't made that clear in any press releases, and historically it rolls out episodes either way.

So I guess we'll find out either closer to the premiere, or the day the show debuts. I do think for this sort of genre, a weekly release works better. That's just what I feel. Though who knows how the schedule plays out. Anyway, before we get into more details about the series, check out the trailer above!

Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

As revealed in the video above, Hardy is joined by Pierce Brosnan and 1923 actress Helen Mirren. Brosnan takes on the role of Harrigan patriarch Conrad Harrigan, while Mirren is his onscreen wife Maeve Harrigan. And though Conrad sort of is the leader of the crime family, it's definitely his wife Maeve who enemies want to be afraid of, as he says in the trailer.

So where does Hardy fit into all of this? Well, the Harrigans have competitors in the London crime world - the Stevensons. Our favorite actor plays Harry Da Souza who works for Conrad and is "the street-smart fixer" who is "as dangerous as he is handsome," per the synopsis. He's there for and loyal to Conrad and the Harrigan family.

Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+

In the "kill-or-be-killed battle" that happens between the two families, will they all be able to survive? Though through the violence there's one running theme - family is the important. It's kind of funny how Mirren's character in Yellowstone prequel 1923 is going through the same thing where she and her husband are part of the Dutton family, protecting their land from enemies, and knowing that their family is everything. There's very clear similarities there!

Joining the shining trio onscreen are Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Madeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

MobLand premieres Sunday, March 30, 2025 on Paramount+.