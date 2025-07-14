Modern Family star's sister joins Selling Sunset season 9 cast on Netflix

Netflix’s hit real estate reality series, Selling Sunset, is returning with a ninth season later this year, and fans can expect even more luxury listings and sizzling drama as the agents of the Oppenheim Group navigate fierce competition, personal rivalries, and high-stakes deals in the glamorous Los Angeles market. Joining the high-end real estate brokerage firm this season is a family member of a beloved Modern Family star.

Sandra Vergara at Build - February 1, 2019 | Gary Gershoff/GettyImages

It's none other than Sandra Vergara, the adoptive sister of Emmy-nominated actress Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Modern Family). Technically, she and Sofía are cousins. According to Netflix, Sandra Vergara is not only a real estate professional but also a media personality and actress. She was born in Colombia but has lived in Southern California for many years. She recently worked as the Los Angeles correspondent for People (The TV Show!), which was a popular entertainment news program. In addition, she has acted in well-known TV shows like CSI, The Bold and the Beautiful and Nip/Tuck.

She joins returning Selling Sunset cast members Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Bonnet, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Alanna Gold, Nicole Young, Jason Oppenheim, and Brett Oppenheim for the show's ninth installment.

Selling Sunset season 9 will follow the agents of the Oppenheim Group as fresh faces enter the scene, sparking new rivalries in the high-end Los Angeles real estate world. With mounting pressure in both their careers and personal lives, some agents may struggle to hold onto their spot at the brokerage. As the market rapidly evolves, everyone will be forced to adjust to a shifting reality or risk being left behind.

An official release date has not been announced yet, but there's a good chance the ninth season could come out sometime in September. That's when the previous season was released. If this ends up being the case, we should be hearing of a release date soon. We'll come back and share it once it is announced.

Besides Selling Sunset season 9, Selling the OC is also set to return with a new season on Netflix later this year. The reality series will come back with its fourth season, which will see the return of Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall.

Joining the Orange County brokerage this season are three new agents: Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi. Like Selling Sunset season 9, you can expect to see more jaw-dropping properties in Selling the OC season 4 while also being pulled into all the drama at the office.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on the upcoming seasons of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC.

