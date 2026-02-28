Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 release schedule

After almost three long years of waiting, Apple TV is finally unwrapping the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The hit Apple TV series continues to expand the MonsterVerse on TV, although it carries a unique standalone charm. Whereas season 1 was centered around Godzilla, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 is heading to Skull Island to pay King Kong a visit.

We rounded up the full release schedule for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2, along with the latest details on the sci-fi series.

Kurt Russell as Lee Shaw in in "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," premiering February 27, 2026 on Apple TV.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters full release schedule on AppleTV+

Similar to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1, which premiered on Apple TV on Nov. 17, 2023, season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. The first episode dropped on Friday, Feb. 27, followed by one episode every Friday until May 1.

Here's the full release schedule for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 on Apple TV.

Episode 1: Friday, Feb. 27

Episode 2: Friday, Mar. 6

Episode 3: Friday, Mar 13

Episode 4: Friday, Mar. 20

Episode 5: Friday, Mar. 27

Episode 6: Friday, April 3

Episode 7: Friday, April 10

Episode 8: Friday, April 17

Episode 9: Friday, April 24

Episode 10 (Season 2 finale): Friday, May 1

Titan X in in "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," premiering February 27, 2026 on Apple TV.

What to expect in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2

Apple TV is quickly becoming a go-to destination for sci-fi television, with iconic series such as Severance, Pluribus, Silo, and now Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, back for season 2 to further cement its place in the genre.

Season 1 stood out for its intricate time jumps, alternating between the 1950s — exploring the origins of Monarch — and 2015 — centering around the aftermath of the Godzilla battle. This narrative device will return in season 2.

Apple has confirmed that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 will head to Skull Island and will feature both Godzilla and King Kong. In addition, the series will introduce a new Titan: Titan X. Described as a "living cataclysm", this ancient force is poised to fuel the central mystery of the upcoming episodes. The newly released trailer points to a Titan-heavy second season, hinting at far more action scenes than the previous season.

Here is the synopsis of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2, via Apple TV:

"Season one of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

"Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2's returning cast includes Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm. Joining the roster of guest stars this season are Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper, and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

Watch new episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 on Apple TV every Friday!