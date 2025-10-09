Monster season 4 just got a lot closer after latest filming update

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's hit Monster anthology series returned with its third season just last week, and it quickly rose to the top of Netflix's top 10 TV shows list. Titled Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the series centers around the notorious Wisconsin murderer whose gruesome crimes inspired countless horror films, including Psycho and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Now, we've just received some more great news about the franchise.

Monster season 4 is now in production

The cameras have officially started rolling on Monster season 4 in Los Angeles, California! What does that mean for us fans? It means the wait for the next chilling installment of the Monster anthology just got a lot shorter. With production now underway, the fourth season is one major step closer to hitting our screens.

While an official release date has not been revealed yet, we have a good idea of when season 4 could possibly be released. So, there was only a one-year gap between the releases of seasons 2 and 3. The second season came out in September 2024, while the third installment dropped in October 2025.

If the series sticks to a similar schedule, fans could potentially see Monster season 4 arrive sometime in late 2026, keeping the annual release pattern alive. Perhaps sometime in September or October of next year. All three previous seasons have come out in either September or October, making it likely that season 4 will follow the same fall release pattern.

At the moment, the only way we can see things changing is if production faces delays or scheduling conflicts. However, with filming already underway, it seems likely that season 4 will stick to the tried-and-true fall release window. We'll get back to you with the official release date once it is announced!

What is Monster season 4 about?

Every season of Monster is about a serial killer or multiple killers. The first season was about Jeffrey Dahmer, the notorious “Milwaukee Cannibal. Season 2 focused on Erik and Lyle Menendez, the brothers convicted of murdering their parents in 1989, and the third season was about the "Butcher of Plainfield," Ed Gein.

The fourth season of Monster will take a different turn by focusing on Lizzie Borden, the infamous woman accused of murdering her father and stepmother with a hatchet-like weapon in Fall River, Massachusetts, in 1892. While not a traditional serial killer, her case remains one of America’s most notorious and mysterious crimes, and the season will explore her life, the shocking murders, and the events that made her story legendary in true crime history.

Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) stars as Lizzie Borden. She’s essentially taking over as the new face of the Monster series, stepping into the spotlight after Charlie Hunnam’s portrayal of Ed Gein in season 3. However, Hunam will also return to the franchise in a new role, portraying Lizzie’s father, Andrew Borden. The rest of the cast includes Vicky Krieps as Bridget Sullivan, Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden, Billie Lourd as Emma, and Jessica Barden as Nance O’Neill.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more news and coverage on Monster season 4!