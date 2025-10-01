Ryan Murphy rules out one serial killer from his Monster series (and it's not a bad thing)

When it comes to true crime shows, there is one serial killer who comes up time and time again. It’s all about Ted Bundy, right? Well, Ryan Murphy just says no when it comes to Monster.

The third season of Monster is still to premiere on Netflix (that happens on Friday, Oct. 3), and it will follow notorious serial killer Ed Gein. While the true crime anthology series hasn’t been extended just yet, it’s likely that it will. There’s still something about this series that has people hooked, despite the torture porn and questionable decisions made in filming.

Murphy is now looking ahead at future seasons to see what he can do with the show. There is one serial killer he is completely ruling out, though.

Don’t expect a Monster season about Ted Bundy

When you think of American serial killers, there’s likely one that pops in your mind first. Ted Bundy.

Well, many likely thought that there would be a season of Monster on the killer, but Murphy has decided against it. No, it’s not because Bundy’s story has been told time and time again. It all comes down to the message that Murphy wants to get across in this series.

According to an interview with Variety, Murphy says that there is nothing to say on a larger social commentary level. The case doesn’t make anyone “ask questions about society,” and that means he isn’t interested in creating a season.

Luigi Mangione could get his own season, though!

While it’s a no on Bundy, Murphy has shared that a recent high-profile case has caught his eye for a potential new season of Monster. He is looking at Luigi Mangione, who was arrested in 2024 for the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Don’t expect this to take place in Monster season 4, though, as the case is still ongoing at the time of writing this. Plus, Murphy already knows who season 4 will be about. Mangione hasn’t stood trial, and Murphy admits that there’s still nothing known about the man. However, it could make for an interesting story in the future, and there is certainly a lot to discuss on a social level.

As for right now, the jury is still out on who a future season of Monster could cover after season 4. So far, we’ve seen Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers covered. The fourth season is set to cover Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her dad and stepmother with an axe, with Ella Beatty playing the infamous murderer, according to TVLine.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story drops on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 3.