Monster season 4 reportedly renewed by Netflix to focus on first female killer

The crime drama anthology series Monster on Netflix has been a success from the very beginning when the story first focused on Jeffrey Dahmer. Then season 2 shifted the tale to the Menendez Brothers, and viewers continued to tune in. It's become one of the most viewed shows for the streamer. We've got Monster season 3 to look forward to this year, and apparently the show already has more coming our way.

According to reports circulating around, the Netflix series, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, has reportedly been renewed for Monster season 4, and it's going to focus on a female killer for the first time. Netflix has not confirmed the renewal news as of this writing. However, Variety reports that casting the lead role is currently underway and production is looking at starting to film in the fall.

The third season, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2025, is centered around serial killer Ed Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam. So, another man. Well if the fourth season is indeed happening, it will be about the Lizzie Borden from the 1800s. We're going way back in time, this time. It's one that fascinated people back then, and continues to do so today as well.

In August 1892 in Fall River, Massachusetts, Borden's father and stepmother were found dead in their home having been murdered with an axe. She was accused of the murders, however the jury later acquitted Boden for the crime and she was let go. There's been several theories over the years on what exactly happened, though there's never been a definitive answer on whether she did indeed do it, or it was someone else.

Even still, this story became one that gained a lot of attention in the U.S., and the events have been adapted into different forms of popular culture like the Christina Ricci film, Lizzie Borden Took an Ax. Well, if the reports are true, now Murphy and Netflix are interested in adapting the events themselves.

I think having Monster season 4 focus on a female killer for the first time will bring something a little different to the series. From the start, the show has had viewers constantly tuning in. And I don't think this time will be any different. With season 3 coming sometime this year in 2025 and the fourth season reportedly filming in a few months, perhaps we won't have to wait too long to see the next installment in the killer series.

