Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 4 recap: Ed's killing spree continues

Spoilers are ahead from Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 4.

The third episode wrapped up with Ed adding to his list of victims, killing the young babysitter Evelyn. Also, Adeline appeared closer than ever to discovering the horrors Ed has been hiding after she stepped into Augusta’s room and saw her seated in her old rocking chair. Let's move on to the fourth episode of Monster: The Ed Gein Story to see what happens next.

Adeline shows no disgust at what she learns about Ed

Adeline steps fully into Augusta's room and spins the chair around, only to come face-to-face with a corpse. Meanwhile, out in the barn, Ed is busy wrapping Evelyn's dead body in a white cloth. He’s jolted by the sound of Adeline’s horrified screams. Panicked, Adeline bolts back to her house with Ed close behind. She manages to lock the front door, but Ed soon finds another way inside.

He finds her in her bedroom. Adeline demands to know the truth about the corpse she discovered. Ed admits that it isn’t his mother’s body, but that of another woman he exhumed from the cemetery. Adeline should be disgusted and disturbed, right? Well, she isn't. In fact, she asks Ed a question about how he felt when he did it. She tells him that death doesn't bother her. Wasn't expecting that, were you?

Ed claims the life of a hardware store owner

Ed goes to the local hardware store to buy limes and strikes up a conversation with the shop owner, Bernice Worden, noticing how emotional she seems. He persuades her to join him for lunch, and she confides in him about a past affair with a married man. They then go on a date at a skating rink before heading back to her place. Following a glass of wine, their evening turns intimate and they hook up.

Afterward, Bernice asks Ed to move in with her. Though Ed hesitates because of his feelings for Adeline, Bernice insists he forget about her and start packing his things. Ed heads home to do just that, but has a hallucination of his dead mom. In this hallucination, Augusta tells him that Bernice is a harlot and that she has a sexually transmitted disease. This shakes Ed deeply, and now he no longer wants to be with her. Ed goes to Bernice's shop the next day, and they argue after he breaks up with her.

Rather than leaving the shop, Ed buys a gun from Bernice and fatally shoots her in the back of the head. He drags her body back to his barn, mutilates it, and hangs it upside down. When he shows Adeline what he’s done, she is strangely fascinated by the grisly scene.

The rest of the episode just shows how The Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie came to be. A filmmaker named Tobe was fascinated by Ed and his crimes and thought Hitchcock's Psycho film had only scratched the surface of true horror, inspiring him to create an even more shocking and gruesome film. Overall, not much happened in the fourth episode.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is now streaming on Netflix.