Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 5 recap: Adeline’s move to New York fails

Spoilers are ahead from Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 5.

The fourth episode of Monster: The Ed Gein Story primarily focused on Ed taking another victim, Bernice Worden, the owner of a hardware store. It also revealed that Adeline is surprisingly accepting of Ed’s murderous ways. Here's what happens next in the fifth episode titled "Ice."

Adeline moves to New York

The fifth episode opens with Adeline sleeping with a farmhand named Randy. Isn't she with Ed? That's surprising! Once they're finished, they go their separate ways. Adeline returns home and has an argument with her mother about not wanting to be a housewife. She has bigger dreams, and those dreams are in New York.

While having a meal at a restaurant, Adeline shares with Ed that she's moving away because of a job interview. If you recall from the second episode, she had mentioned wanting to become a crime scene photographer. This is the opportunity she’s pursuing. Adeline tries to persuade Ed to go with her, but he’s not fully on board.

As they're heading back home, Adeline breaks up with Ed. He keeps pressuring her about wanting to have sex and start a family, and that's not something she wants at the moment. Adeline then suggests to Ed that he find someone new to be with. Ed protests, saying that none of the women in town are interested in him, and Adeline proposes that he could sleep with a corpse instead. They head to a graveyard to dig up a recently buried body. Disgustingly, Ed has sexual intercourse with the corpse twice.

Adeline brutally beats a woman

Adeline finally arrives in New York, but things aren’t going as smoothly as she had hoped. With little money to her name, she rents a flat without heat. To make matters worse, her job interview goes terribly, with the interviewer questioning her experience and doubting her ability to handle the role. She returns to her flat, crying uncontrollably. A tear rolls down her cheek and freezes instantly. That’s how bitterly cold her room is. Frustrated, Adeline heads down to the building’s lobby to confront her landlord.

The landlord ignores her concerns, and this angers her. Adeline reaches down to take off her high heels and immediately starts beating her with it over and over until she stops moving. She then takes her money before running off. Finding no future for herself in New York, Adeline makes her way back to Wisconsin.

Upon returning home, her mother cruelly tells her that she never wanted her in the first place. Adeline then heads to Ed's house to try to sleep with him, but he stops her. He tells her that her body is too warm. Now, that's just creepy! Adeline gets into a tub filled with water, and Ed pours a bucket of ice into it. That's how episode 5 comes to an end.

There's also a scene in this episode that shows Nazi war criminal, llse Koch, getting arrested and sent to prison for her crimes. Ed learns of this by reading "The B*tch of Buchenwald" magazine.

You can stream Monster: The Ed Gein Story on Netflix.