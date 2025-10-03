Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 6 recap: Ed is finally arrested

Spoilers are ahead from Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 6.

The fifth episode mainly revolved around Adeline and her attempt to move to New York, which ultimately didn't work out. Although she made it to the city, she didn't secure the job she had hoped for, and her living conditions were harsh and uncomfortable.

In the end, she returned to Wisconsin and reconciled with Ed. Meanwhile, Ed is now struggling to be intimate with living humans after sleeping with a corpse. Let's move right along to the sixth episode to see how the story continues to unfold in Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

The cops find disturbing evidence in Ed's home

The sixth episode opens with a flashback of Deputy Worden, Bernice’s son, requesting that she host Thanksgiving. Bernice initially resists but ultimately says yes. The episode then cuts to the present time. Deputy Worden and Sheriff Schley head into Bernice's hardware store to look for her, but what they end up finding is blood on the walls.

Worden refuses to believe the blood belongs to his mother, and Schley attempts to calm him down. Schley then steps out to question someone across the street about Bernice’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Worden ventures into the store’s back room and discovers a gift addressed to Ed. Now, he suspects Ed might be involved in whatever happened to his mother. He and Schley go to Ed's house to look around, and what they find is some really disturbing things.

The house is a mess. Flies swarm everywhere, it stinks, human body parts and intestines are scattered about, and face masks crafted from skin are propped up as grotesque decorations. It becomes immediately clear to Worden and Schley that they’ve walked into the lair of a deeply disturbed killer. They call for backup.

While Schley and the other officers photograph the crime scene, Worden rushes out to the barn searching for his mother. There, he discovers her mutilated, headless body hanging. Meanwhile, Ed arrives at the house in his truck, and Schley immediately confronts him about the horrific crimes. Worden rushes out of the barn and starts attacking him. The other cops have to pull Worden off before they arrest Ed.

At the police station, Schley questions Ed about the body parts discovered in his home. He tells Ed that, based on the evidence, he suspects Ed may have killed around 200 people. Ed repeatedly claims he doesn’t remember and doesn’t believe he killed anyone, though he does admit to digging up bodies as a hobby and keeping macabre souvenirs.

Schley then presses Ed about the disappearances of Mary, Evelyn, and two hunters. While viewers know Ed is responsible for their deaths, he continues to deny any involvement. Even while taking a polygraph, Ed again claims he had nothing to do with their disappearances.

While all of this is going on, Adeline eventually finds out Ed has been arrested and tries to capitalize on the attention. But her plan fails because the media only wants to ask about Ed and her connection to him.

Worden struggles with his mother's death

It wasn't easy getting Bernice's body released from the morgue because the morgue technicians wanted all of her body parts to piece her back together. However, Schley was able to convince them to release the remains so that she could be given a proper burial.

After the funeral, Adeline approaches Worden and disturbs him by prying with an inappropriate question about what it felt like to see his mother hanging in the barn. Fortunately for Worden, Schley steps in and scares her away. He then invites him to his house for Thanksgiving. The dinner begins smoothly, but once Schley starts carving the turkey, Worden can only envision Ed hacking into his mother. This is where the sixth episode ends.