Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 8 recap: Ed helps catch another serial killer

Major spoilers are ahead from Monster: The Ed Gein Story episode 8.

Episode 7 was pretty impressive. At first, we were led to believe that Ed was in contact with his idols, Ilse and Christine, only to discover that all of those conversations were products of his own mind. We also find out what's actually been driving his actions. It's his schizophrenia. We've now reached the series finale titled "The Godfather." How will things wrap up? Follow along with our recap to find out!

Ed helps authorities track down another serial killer

The eighth episode opens in 1970s Washington. A man fakes needing help and asks a young woman for assistance, only to strike her on the head and tie her up. When she regains consciousness, she finds herself on the ground beside another woman who has been restrained in the same way. The man is revealed to be the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. He tells the women that he's going to sexually assault and murder them. After carrying out these horrific acts, Bundy leaves but later returns to commit further sexual assaults on their bodies.

The episode then cuts to Salem, Oregon. The FBI visits a prison to talk with a serial killer, Jerry Brudos. They're hoping that he can offer insights that might help them track down Bundy. However, he doesn't prove to be much help. The FBI then turns its sights to Ed. They asked to speak with him in the past, and Ed declined. But now that he's on medication and more stable, they believe he'll be more willing to talk. That turns out to be true.

The FBI visits Ed at the mental hospital and shows him photos from Bundy’s crime scenes. They explain that Bundy decapitates his victims and keeps the heads as trophies. Ed comments that removing a head is difficult and demands a specific type of saw. It's a hacksaw. He then tells them that if they really want to catch their guy, they should look into people who have recently bought those specific types of saws. The FBI thanks Ed for his time and then leaves.

In his spare time, Ed cuts out stories of Bundy's crimes from newspapers. It's not entirely clear what he's doing with them, but it looks like he's trying to analyze Bundy’s patterns and piece together a profile. The episode then takes us to Crest Hill, Illinois, where we meet another serial killer. It's none other than Richard Speck, the mass murderer who killed several student nurses. Like Jerry, Richard idolizes Ed and what he did. He even sends him letters.

In one particular letter that Ed receives, Richard mentions a man who idolizes him. He explains that the man was so influenced by his murders of student nurses that he plans to commit a similar crime, targeting a house full of college girls. Richard ends his letter by stating to Ed that he's going to send him the letter that the man sent him about his plans.

Sometime later, a police officer from the violent crimes unit visits Ed at the mental hospital after receiving a letter from him about a tip on the recent murders in Florida. Ed tells him that the killer's name is Ted. He believes he's the person who's been going around killing young women and girls. He then explains how he reached this conclusion. Remember that letter Richard said he was going to send to Ed? The one from the man idolizing him? Well, Ed received it, and the Florida murders match up with the details in the letter. Shortly after, the cops arrest Bundy for his heinous crimes and Ed watches happily from the hospital.

Ed meets with Adeline one last time

Some time has passed since Bundy was arrested. Roz pulls Ed aside at the mental hospital to give him sad news. He’s been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, and it’s beyond the point where treatment can help. Ed spends the rest of his days at the hospital, continuing with his usual routines.

One day, Adeline visits him. Ed hasn't seen her in years. During their conversation, he tells her about how disappointed he was that she never wrote or called him. Adeline looks at Ed with a mix of sadness and guilt before sharing that she struggles with a mental illness just like him. Ed suggests that she could take medicine, but Adeline refuses to be medicated.

She then shares that her mental illness has caused her to write a list of people she needs to kill. Although Ed doesn't want her to do it, he knows he can't stop her. He tells her he loves her before leaving. Some time later, Ed takes his last breath while lying in his bed.

The episode cuts to a group of teens stealing Ed’s gravestone, tying it with a rope and dragging it down the street. One of them spots a man observing from a distance. It’s Norman Bates! Suddenly, Buffalo Bill and Leatherface appear, causing the teen to flee and jump into a friend’s truck as it drives off.

Ed watches from a distance with a slight smile on his face before he gears up the chainsaw in his hands and starts swinging it. The final scene of the series shows Ed and his mom sitting on a porch. Augusta looks over at Ed and says, "Only a mother could love you." Staring straight ahead, Ed chuckles softly. The episode then cuts to the credits.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story can be streamed on Netflix right now.