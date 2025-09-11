More Beauty in Black season 2 episodes are coming to Netflix

One of Tyler Perry's best shows has finally returned with a brand-new season. We're talking about Beauty in Black, the gripping drama that follows an exotic dancer named Kimmie, who finds herself caught in a world of danger, deceit, and powerful secrets when she crosses paths with the wealthy and influential Bellarie family. Beauty in Black season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and it's got everyone tuned in and talking.

Season 1 left off with Kimmie taking a bold step into the Bellarie family’s inner circle, marrying Horace Bellarie and setting herself up to take the reins of the cosmetics empire. Now, in season 2, Kimmie must navigate the challenges of her new role, facing rivalries, hidden agendas, and threats that could upend everything she’s worked for.

There are a lot of exciting and thrilling things that happen in the new episodes, but nothing could've prepared viewers for that shocking cliffhanger in the last episode. Surely, there must be more episodes on the way, right?

(L to R) George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson, Terrell Carter as Varney, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 207 of Beauty In Black | Quantrell Colbert/Netflix

Yes, Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 is happening

The good news? Netflix has already confirmed that more episodes of Beauty in Black season 2 are coming, giving fans a chance to see how Kimmie’s story and the rest of the Bellarie family's stories will continue to unfold. Like the first season, the second season is split into two parts. But unfortunately, the streaming giant has not yet revealed the official release date for Beauty in Black season 2 part 2. We don't even know for sure how many episodes will make up the second batch.

However, our guess is that part 2 will consist of another eight episodes like part 1. Why? Well, Beauty in Black season 1 was split into two parts, each consisting of eight episodes. That said, it's likely that Netflix will follow the same format for season 2. If this does end up happening, that means Beauty in Black season 2 will be made up of 16 episodes in total. That's pretty impressive given that most Netflix shows usually feature shorter seasons.

Considering that season 1 also had 16 episodes, this isn’t entirely surprising. However, we've seen shows reduce their episode count in later seasons. So for Beauty in Black to maintain the same number is impressive. This would mean that Netflix sees the series as a strong performer with a dedicated audience. The episode runtimes for part 2 will likely be in the 40 to 50 minute range as well. That's typically how long an episode of Beauty in Black runs.

So, when could Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 come out? Our best guess is sometime in early 2026. We're basing our release prediction on the gap that was between the first part of Beauty in Black season 1 and the second part. After part 1 was released on Oct. 24, 2024, Beauty in Black season 1 part 2 was released a little over four months later on March 6, 2025.

If Netflix were to apply this to the second season, then we could possibly be seeing Beauty in Black season 2 part 2 sometime in January 2026. However, keep in mind this is just a release prediction. Once Netflix announces the official release date for the second and final part of Beauty in Black season 2, you'll be the first to know.