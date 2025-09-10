4 crucial things to remember from Beauty in Black season 1 before season 2

Tyler Perry is known for his prolific work in film, television, and theater. From creating the iconic Madea films to developing and producing hit TV series like House of Payne and The Oval, Perry has built a groundbreaking entertainment powerhouse. In 2024, he continued to expand his storytelling reach with the launch of Beauty in Black on Netflix. This gripping drama dives into ambition, betrayal, and power struggles within a wealthy family’s empire.

The first half of the first season dropped on the streaming platform in October of 2024, and it instantly had everyone talking. Part 2 then dropped a few months later, and the buzz only intensified as fans devoured the remaining episodes. Due to high viewership, Netflix went ahead and renewed the drama series for a second season in March 2025.

Now that new installment is about to finally make its debut. Similar to the first season, Beauty in Black season 2 is divided into two parts. Part 1 includes eight episodes, all set to premiere on Sept. 11. Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the second and final part, but our best release prediction for now is sometime in early 2026.

With Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 premiering tomorrow, now is the perfect time to refresh your memory on everything that happened in season 1. Below, we shared four important things to remember from the first season before heading into season 2.

Major spoilers are ahead from Beauty in Black season 1!

(L to R) Richard Lawson as Norman, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Bailey Tippen as Sylvie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain in episode 201 of Beauty in Black | Quantrell Colbert/Netflix

Kimmie kills Body and Delinda

Body and Delinda spend most of the first season antagonizing Kimmie, and Kimmie takes it for the most part. That's until they kidnap her 16-year-old sister Sylvie and try to get her to start working at the strip club. This was the last straw for Kimmie.

One night, Body and Delinda show up at Kimmie's motel. While Delinda walks off, Body starts accusing Kimmie of trying to take her top-dog spot at the strip club. She then tells Kimmie that she's got something that'll keep her in line. Delinda suddenly pulls up in a van with Sylvie in the backseat. Kimmie rushes to the car, but Delinda drives off before she can get to Sylvie. This leads to a physical altercation between Kimmie and Body that ends with Kimmie getting into a car and ramming into Body before driving off with Angel.

Although Body is dead, Kimmie still doesn't know where her sister is. So, she confronts Delinda at her house. They get into a physical fight that ends with Kimmie grabbing a shotgun and fatally shooting her in the head.

Norman still doesn't know who really killed his wife

A lot happens in Beauty in Black season 1. For example, the Beauty in Black beauty brand faces a huge lawsuit for causing people cancer. Some of the Bellarie family is also secretly involved in an underground trafficking ring. But there's another major problem that looms for most of the season.

As a viewer, we know that Mallory was involved in Norman's wife's death. We watched her hit her with her car and then run her over at the beginning of the season. But she doesn't die until later, when Horace has a fake nurse put something in her IV that ultimately kills her. Norman doesn't know who murdered his wife, but he's determined to find out. He initially thinks Charles did it and tries to kill him by hiring people to shoot up his car. But turns out Charles wasn't in the vehicle. Instead, a male exotic dancer was at the wheel.

To stop Norman from trying to uncover the truth about his wife's death, Jules forces a homeless drug addict (Debo) to take the fall for the crime. At first, Norman is suspicious of Debo’s confession and doesn’t fully buy the story. It's not until he confronts him himself. Debo doesn't switch up the story and continues with the lie that he did kill Norman’s wife. Norman eventually accepts the confession as truth, but he doesn't let Debo off the hook. He ends up killing him. So, Norman never finds out who really killed his wife in Beauty in Black season 1. This might come back up in season 2.

Horace blindsides his family with marriage to Kimmie

We find out earlier in the season that Horace is really sick. He's the CEO of the Beauty in Black brand and the patriarch of the Bellarie family. However, he feels intense disdain for his sons. With his health rapidly declining, Horace knows he must take action to prevent his fortune from going to Roy and Charles. That's what's in his will.

So, he comes up with the grand scheme of asking Kimmie to marry him. Why? If she marries him, then his wealth and control of the family empire would pass to her instead of them. Although he hasn't known Kimmie for long, Horace sees her as the perfect ally in his plan to outmaneuver his untrustworthy sons. Kimmie is hesitant at first, but after talking things through with Rain, she begins to understand the strategic advantage of the marriage and agrees to it.

Horace calls a judge and a bunch of lawyers to the hospital where he's temporarily staying so that they can finalize the marriage paperwork and ensure that Kimmie is legally recognized as his wife. After this happens, the rest of the Bellarie family bursts through the door of his room. Horace then reveals to them that Kimmie is now his new wife and boss of the Beauty in Black company.

Angel gets arrested

Throughout the first season, Kimmie's ally is Angel. After she kills Body and Delinda, it's Angel who's there to assist her and have her back. He even helps get her sister back. But that's when things take a left turn for him. While Kimmie is at the hospital with Sylvie for a checkup after she was drugged, Angel discovers and informs her that the car she stole to get there had a man in the backseat.

He asks for the keys, and Kimmie responds that she left them in the car. Angel then heads to the hospital parking garage to locate the vehicle. As soon as he approaches the car, he opens the door to find the man deceased. Suddenly, the cops arrive, pointing their guns at him. While handcuffing Angel, the cops inform him that they found the dead body earlier and were just waiting for the suspect to arrive. They then take Angel away.

Beauty in Black season 2 part 1 lands on Netflix on Sept. 11.