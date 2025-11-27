More episodes are coming in a Maxton Hall season 3 on Prime Video

One of Prime Video's best teen shows just wrapped up its second season, and we're still reeling from how things came to a close. Maxton Hall season 2 saw Ruby and James go through many ups and downs in their relationship, and each even had their own personal challenges. But nothing could have prepared us for that cliffhanger ending.

As soon as the season 2 finale cut to the credits, we were left stunned and desperate to know what would happen next. Fortunately, we don't have to play the waiting game to see if the show will be renewed. Prime Video gave Maxton Hall the green light for a third season before the second season's premiere. This means we'll be seeing Ruby and James back on our screens soon!

Everything to know about Maxton Hall season 3

James (Damian Hardung) and Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) in Maxton Hall season 2 | Prime Video

So, we have good news and possibly some bad news. The good news is that the cameras are currently rolling on Maxton Hall season 3. This puts us one step closer to seeing the romance show's return. However, the bad news is that the third season might be the show's last.

When Maxton Hall was renewed in June 2025, Prime Video shared a short video of some of the cast announcing the season 3 renewal. In the video, Damian Hardung, who plays James Beaufort, says Maxton Hall is coming back. He then goes on to say, "One last time, back to school." This is what made us worried, as it hinted that season 3 could be the final chapter for Ruby, James, and the rest of Maxton Hall.

However, this might not come as a surprise to those familiar with the books the show is based on. Maxton Hall is based on Mona Kasten's Maxton Hall book trilogy. The first season was based on the first book, Save Me, and the second season was based on the second novel, Save You. Maxton Hall season 3 will be based on the third and final book, Save Us.

Sure, there's a chance that the show could continue beyond the books with new storylines if they wanted to do a fourth season. But the show's producers have previously told Deadline of their wishes for three seasons. So, it looks like Maxton Hall will end with its upcoming third season. Perhaps things will change once the third installment comes out. But for now, we're probably looking at season 3 wrapping up Ruby and James's love story.

Plot details are currently unknown for Maxton Hall season 3, but we can look to the third book's synopsis for some clues about what to expect.

"Ruby is in shock: Her worst nightmare has come true, and now Oxford and all her dreams that finally seemed within reach are at risk. Worst of all, everything points to James as the one responsible, even after everything they’ve been through together. Ruby thought that she had met the real James—the one who has his own dreams, the one who makes her laugh and makes her heart beat faster with a single glance. However, after an explosive fight between the two, they discover a terrible truth.

Together, Ruby fights to graduate, as James tries to clear her name at school. But that means once again James must challenge his father and his expectations for him. And despite everything, James still threatens to break under the obligations to his family. Ruby and James must ask themselves if the worlds they live in are perhaps too different after all, or if they can finally find a way back to each other."

So, it looks like we're about to see Ruby and James face more hurdles in their relationship based on this synopsis. But with a love as strong as theirs, they just might be able to overcome these new challenges that come their way. Given that they're the leads and both appeared in the season 3 renewal video, Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten (Ruby Bell) are set to reprise their respective roles in the third season. Sonja Weißer, Eidin Jalali, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, and Runa Greiner are all expected to return as well.

There isn't a release date yet. However, we can most likely expect Maxton Hall season 3 to come out sometime in 2026. We've seen a new season of the romance show every year, so if the series sticks to its usual schedule, fans can likely look forward to the third season premiering on Prime Video next year. We'll get back to you with the official release date once it's announced, so stay tuned to Show Snob!