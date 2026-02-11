3 most underrated Prime Video shows of 2025 that you need to stop sleeping on

It’s always hard to stay on top of the current shows on streaming platforms. Prime Video can be overlooked at times, except for some of the bigger hitters like Gen V and Fallout. It means there are plenty of dramas and comedies that you’re sleeping on.

When it comes to the releases in 2025, there are particular ones that you’ve overlooked. Now, some of these have been renewed already, but they do deserve a lot more hype than they are getting. Make sure you spend some free time checking out these three excellent Prime Video shows.

Overcompensating

As I said, some of the shows have been renewed. Overcompensating did land a second season, but I can guarantee that many of you have overlooked the show. Maybe it’s just that you didn’t trust Amazon renewing it, as it’s been unfair to its comedies of the past, or maybe you just didn’t see the promotion for it.

Well, now is the time to check it out. The series stars Benito Skinner as Benny, a closeted college freshman who is trying to prove that he is as straight as they come. And it’s with some of the most hilarious, cringeworthy steps possible. When he becomes best friends with Wally Baram’s Carmen, he finally gets the opportunity to explore himself a little more, and that’s exactly what he’s gong to get to do in the second season.

The Girlfriend

If you love a psychological thriller, then you need to check out The Girlfriend. The series follows a man who finds himself caught between his mother and his girlfriend. The mother is sure that the girlfriend isn’t who she says she is and is scheming for money, while the girlfriend is just trying to keep the mother out of her business.

Throughout the first season, we get to see the same story told from the two perspectives, which can sometimes give a slightly different version of events. It’s a great way to show that we don’t always see things happening in the same way as others, and it’s also a sign that the more you push, the crazier you look. Of course, you'll find yourself questioning who to believe with the way the story it told.

The Runarounds

Toward the end of the year, Prime Video released The Runarounds as a binge-watch. The arrival was with little affair, so you’ll be forgiven if you have overlooked it. However, it’s one that’s worth the watch, especially while we wait for renewal news.

The series follows a college band, with the story based on a real-life North Carolina rock band. Packed with engaging storylines and fantastic melodies, you’ll be drawn into the world. This will appeal to fans of Daisy Jones and The Six as well as similar shows like that. We get a look at what it means to find your passion and push for greatness. There are highs and lows that each band member needs to face, and that could lead to heartbreak.

Everything above is available to stream on Prime Video and there’s no time like the present to jump right into them.