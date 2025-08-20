The Runarounds brings music, teens, and Outer Banks vibes to Prime Video

We know how impossible it is to resist a teen drama packed with heartache, guitar riffs, and all the sunset-drenched chaos. And if you’ve ever been hooked on shows like Outer Banks or even the musical pulse of Daisy Jones & The Six, then The Runarounds will feel like it was made for you.

Let's talk about the upcoming Prime Video series!

When does The Runarounds come out?

TOPHER (Jeremy Yun), CHARLIE (William Lipton), NEIL (Axel Ellis)

Prime Video is dropping all eight episodes of The Runarounds on Sept. 1, 2025. It looks like all those episodes will stream at 12 a.m. PT on the release date.

With The Summer I Turned Pretty hitting Prime Video weekly, it's already shaping up to be the perfect beach-storming, coming-of-age summer on the streaming service.

Who is in The Runarounds?

BEZ (Zendé Murdock), WYATT (Jesse Golliher), CHARLIE (William Lipton), NEIL (Axel Ellis), TOPHER (Jeremy Yun)

Here’s the magic: instead of actors pretending to be a band, The Runarounds cast actual musicians.

Created by Jonas Pate (yes, the OG Outer Banks mastermind), the show features William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher—five teens originally cast via a social media call.

Out of nearly 5,000 bands, Pate and his crew didn’t just cast actors—they built a real band. These kids are as real as they get, no faking it or mouthing the lyrics; they’re living the music. In 2022, they performed at a Charlotte festival, and they showed that they could really own the stage and carry it into real life. And, now their story—and music—belongs on screen.

According to Amazon, Lilah Pate, Brooklyn Decker, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Shea Pritchard, Mark Wystrach, and Hayes MacArthur also star in the series.

Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, the other co-creators of the Netflix series, are executive producers, along with David Wilcox.

What is The Runarounds about?

The series is set in Wilmington, North Carolina, during that electrifying summer after graduation. Think high school hierarchy meets rock-and-roll fantasy: “Do we go to college, or chase a spark before life ties us down?”

The story grips, because it’s real. We're following them as they form their band, navigate crushes, heartbreak, and family pressure—all while crafting original music like “Funny How the Universe Works” and “Senior Year”, dropping via Arista when the show does.

Calling The Runarounds Outer Banks: Musical Edition isn’t lazy—it’s smart. Same creative team, same sunlit North Carolina setting, that unmistakable “we could die but we’ll make memories” energy. Only here, treasure isn’t buried wealth—it’s viral songs, emotional crescendos, and the spark of becoming more than who everyone expects. Plus, Lilah Pate (yeah, Jonas’s daughter), Decker, and Salas in the cast tie it all together with familiar faces and strong supporting flavor.

Let’s be real: we've seen plenty of teen dramas that feel like museum pieces. The Runarounds doesn’t. This isn’t just a performance—it’s built on real music and wrapped up in messy, emotional layers. Imagine Daisy Jones & The Six and The Summer I Turned Pretty merging, but with the unadulterated drama of adolescence as the backdrop.

Why it’s your next watch

This isn’t just another teen show. It’s muscle memory of first love, first band, and those bold summers when anything felt possible. The performances will resonate, because these aren’t pretending. They are that youthful fire. And in an ocean of recycled nostalgia, The Runarounds hits fresh and alive.

So get ready. You’re not binge-watching—maybe you’re binge-falling, because this show is built to get under your skin, into your playlist, and hooked in your heart.

Watch The Runarounds on Prime Video starting Sept. 1!

More Prime Video news: