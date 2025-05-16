Murderbot episode 1 throws you right into the intriguing sci-fi world (Review)

I feel like sci-fi thriller comedy shows aren't very common, but if done right they can be really interesting and entertaining. So far based on Apple TV+'s new show that falls in that category, Murderbot, the series definitely fits that bill. Two episodes dropped on premiere day, with one installment released each week of the 10-episode season.

The show is based on author Martha Wells' book series of the same name, starring Alexander Skarsgård as a security unit robot tasked with protecting the PreservationAux team who are on an expedition on an unknown planet. While it's there to protect them, SecUnit would rather watch its soap operas. Here's our review of Murderbot episode 1, "FreeCommerce!" SPOILERS BELOW.

Alexander Skarsgård in Apple TV+'s Murderbot.

We're introduced to Murderbot itself from the very first scene, fed up with having to protect people. Especially those who are disrespectful. That's because the units are trained to obey every command someone gives them. Having had enough, it becomes smart enough to override its features and give itself freewill and a new name - you guessed it. Murderbot. And right off the bat, I'm hooked as a viewer and can see why Murderbot wants to do as it pleases.

The unit is weirdly endearing, and I think that really comes down to Skarsgård's acting. He embodies this role so well, which isn't easy to do. All it wants to do is watch soap operas instead of work. Can you blame it? I'm right there with you! And speaking of, it's nice to have appearances from actors Jack McBrayer and John Cho as the soap opera actors. That was a fun little treat.

Akshay Khanna, Sabrina Wu, David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni and Tattiawna Jones in "Murderbot," premiering May 16, 2025 on Apple TV+.

It's interesting to see that even if it doesn't like human emotions, especially eye contact, it's picking up on these elements because of the soap operas it's watching. For example when Bharadwaj (Tamara Podemski) and Arada (Tattiawna Jones) get attacked by a large crawly creature, Murderbot uses tactics it's learned from the shows to keep Arada calm. One mistake it makes is revealing its face.

This might land it in trouble because it isn't what the SecUnit is programmed to do, which will arise suspicions of its freewill. It turns out the maps the group were given aren't accurate, and there could be more scary creatures like that lurking about that they'll be unaware of as they continue exploring. I feel like that's a plot point that will come up again. Perhaps there's more at play here about the company Murderbot comes from.

Murderbot's "it's my job to secure," speech, if you can call it that, was hilariously awkward. I love the reactions of the other actors, and it made me chuckle that's for sure. It was also interesting to see how it repairs itself and its uniform. The cliffhanger we're left with is the fact that there's seven seconds of a memory it has before it was refurbished. Though it still keeps coming up in, and it's definitely a deadly one. Is Murderbot more dangerous than it seems? I hope not. I already like this robot as a character!

Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," premiering May 16, 2025 on Apple TV+.

I'll be honest, I'm not a big sci-fi girl. All of this goes a bit over my head. But I think I'm getting the hang of the terms and what's going on. At the center of it all, it's a story about a bot who doesn't want to form emotion and attachments with these humans, but may very well do so while protecting them. Andd watching its favorite soap operas of course.

I came here for Mr. Skarsgård, but will be staying for the plot too! Murderbot episode 1 did a great job of establishing the characters, hinting at some mysteries troubles to come, all the while keeping us wanting more. Thankfully the second episode also was released on premiere day, so head over here to check out our review of that one too! Episode grade level: B.

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.