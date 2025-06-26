Murderbot episode 8 preview: Finally, we might learn what happened in Sec Unit's past

With all that's been going on in Murderbot the last few episodes, it was kind of easy to forget about Sec Unit's mysterious past and what was erased from its memory. It was something that seems violent, that's for sure and a question that was posed from the very first episode. Though we might finnally be learning what happens in this week's episode. First, when can you start watching?

Murderbot episode 8, "Foreign Object," premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+ starting at midnight ET. Those of you on the west coast and other parts of the U.S., get yourself ready on Thursday night though as you'll be able to tune in, technically, a bit earlier thanks to time zones. Check out the full release schedule below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, June 27

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 26

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 26

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, June 26

Noma Dumezweni, Alexander Skarsgård, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Sabrina Wu in "Murderbot."

The previous episode saw another random and rogue Sec Unit appear to the team. Murderbot tried to fight it off, but was losing. The group ended up being saved by a mama creature who had just reproduced and the bot destroyed some of the sacs where the baby creatures were still developing. The creature came out, destroyed the rogue bot, then took the remaining eggs or whatever is in there to keep safe I guess.

Gurathin was not feeling well the whole time after Leebeebee shot him in the leg. In the final moments after the chaos, he collapses and the team decides they need to head back to their base because he needs the med bay. Sec Unit doesn't think this is a good idea, they ran away in the first place because some sort of team knows where they are and wants to get rid of them. But they all decide to go back and Mensah leaves it up to Sec Unit if it wants to follow.

David Dastmalchian and Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot."

Clearly even though our favorite bot has free will and is frustrated with the team about how they continue to put themselves in danger, it continues to protect them. I think they're growing on it more than Murderbot thinks. Based on the promotional images, it does go back with the team. Plus, it was right about it being dangerous to return. Check out the synopsis below:

"PresAux receives a dispatch from a rival group. Gurathin taps into Murderbot’s bloody past."

Hmm, is the dispatch a threat or the other team asking for help? Perhaps they've been attacked as well? However I think Preservation Alliance is going to have something more important to think about. The description teases that Gurathin is able to get into Sec Unit's "bloody past." That has to mean the mystery incident that happened, right?

Gurathin has been suspicious of it since the start, and clearly motivated to learn what he can about it. With only two episodes left to go after Murderbot episode 8, I'm hoping some light can be shed on the event as well. And will the full team lose their trust in Sec Unit? They've been pretty divided. Though maybe learning the truth about its past will cause them all to turn on it. Check out some more pics from the episode below!

Alexander Skarsgård, Sabrina Wu, Tattiawna Jones, David Dastmalchian, Tamara Podemski, Noma Dumezweni and Akshay Khanna in "Murderbot."

Tattiawna Jones, David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni, Tamara Podemski and Akshay Khanna in "Murderbot."

Murderbot releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.

