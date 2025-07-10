The Murderbot finale is almost here! (Episode 10 watch details)

Though its team wasn't initially in on the plan, Murderbot helped save the day and all of its clients when they faced off the GrayCris team. Now, that may have come at the expense of our favorite bot's life. So what's set to happen next? Thankfully we have some preview details beforehand. But first, let's get into the watch info you need to know so you don't miss the finale.

That's right, somehow this season has completely flown by and season 1 is officially over this week. Murderbot episode 10, "The Perimeter," premieres Friday, July 11, 2025 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. The season finale technically releases tonight for some of you who are in different parts of the country. Here's a breakdown of all the U.S. release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday, July 11

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 10

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 10

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday, July 10

Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Episode 9 last week ended on a bittersweet note when Sec Unit made sure it took the impact of the fall in the hopes of saving Mensah's life. It succeeded in its goal, with the rest of the PresAux team making it out alive as well. It looks like GrayCris all died in the explosion, so they all accomplished what they set out to do. Though Sec Unit is badly hurt, and the episode ends with it saying its clients are the best. They finally grew on it, despite Sec Unit trying not to let those human feelings in.

In episode 10, aka the season finale, the synopsis teases that Murderbot's "fate hangs in the balance," as its clients present a "radical request" to the corporation. While the description does make us worry, the promotional images from the final episode have us breathing a little easier.

Tamara Podemski, David Dastmalchian, Noma Dumezweni, Alexander Skarsgård, Akshay Khanna and Tattiawna Jones in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

It looks like Sec Unit is not completely destroyed, and the techs at the corporation have worked to restore it. The question is though whether its memory is still intact, or does the corporation erase it? That's what I'm wondering.

We don't know whether a Murderbot season 2 will happen at this point since Apple TV+ hasn't shared any renewal news yet. Though according to producer David S. Goyer, he seems to think there's a very good chance they'll be coming back for more. I definitely wouldn't mind that! While we wait for the episode, here's some more images below.

Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, Tamara Podemski, Noma Dumezweni and David Dastmalchian in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Alexander Skarsgård in "Murderbot," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Murderbot episode 10, aka the season 1 finale, premieres Friday, July 11, 2025 on Apple TV+.

More streaming news from Show Snob: