5 must-watch teen shows like My Life with the Walter Boys

My Life with the Walter Boys became an instant hit when it debuted on Netflix in December 2023. It wasn’t long before the streaming platform renewed the teen series for a second season. Now, we're all eagerly awaiting the release of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, doing our best to remain patient.

The heartfelt teen show revolves around Jackie Howard, a teen girl who is forced to relocate to a rural Colorado town to live with her late mother’s best friend and her family after her parents tragically pass away in a car accident. While trying her best to adjust to her new surroundings, she finds herself falling for two brothers, Alex and Cole Walter.

An official release date for the second season hasn't been announced yet, but it's been confirmed to come out sometime in 2025. That means we need something to do to keep us busy while we wait. No worries! We've put together a list of five similar shows packed with all the teen angst and drama you could ever want.

(L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho in episode 205 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series of the To All the Boys film franchise. It follows teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey as she leaves her life in Portland behind to travel to Seoul, South Korea, to reconnect with her boyfriend, Dae, and uncover more about her late mother. But she ends up finding out more about herself along the way. All 10 episodes of season 1 are streaming on Netflix. A second season will be released on the streaming platform on Jan. 16.

Lola Tung (Belly) and Christopher Briney (Conrad) in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 | Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty

If you enjoyed the love triangle aspect of My Life with the Walter Boys, you should check out The Summer I Turned Pretty. It's also created by the same creator as XO, Kitty. In this teen romantic drama series, we follow a 16-year-old girl named Isabel "Belly" Conklin, who finds herself entangled in a complicated love triangle between two brothers over the course of a transformative summer.

Two seasons have been released so far, and both are currently streaming on Prime Video. A third season, made up of 11 episodes, is slated to be released in 2025.

(L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever | Netflix

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever centers around Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American teen girl, as she navigates the ups and downs of high school, family expectations, and the emotional aftermath of her father's death. It's easily one of Netflix's best teen shows, having had a series run of four seasons. All four installments are available to stream on Netflix right now.

(L to R) Sky Katz as Summer Torres, Kai Lewins as Ari Gibson in Surviving Summer season 2 | Netflix

Surviving Summer

Surviving Summer will somewhat remind you of a watered-down Outer Banks but without the treasure hunts. When rebellious New York teen Summer Torres is expelled from her second private school, her mother sends her off to live with her old friend and her family in Australia. While there, Summer makes new friends and becomes involved with the surfing world. She even forms a romantic connection with her mom's old friend's son. Both seasons of Surviving Summer are streaming on Netflix.

(L to R) Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 205 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Ginny & Georgia

I'd argue and say that Ginny & Georgia is Netflix's best teen show ever, and I doubt I'm the only one who feels this way. It's a comedy-drama series following the lives of easygoing 30-year-old single mom Georgia Miller and her two kids, angsty teen Ginny and kindhearted Austin. After a troubled past, Georgia longs to settle down and establish a permanent home for her and her kids. She believes she finally has that when she relocates her family to a quiet New England town. However, her past starts catching up to her, and she'll do whatever it takes to keep it hidden.

Meanwhile, Ginny struggles with adapting to her new environment as well as typical teenage problems like friendships, identity, and romance. Austin isn't quite sure where he fits in either. You can stream the first two seasons of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix. A third season is expected to be released sometime in 2025. Additionally, a fourth season has already been confirmed.