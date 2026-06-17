My Adventures with Superman season 3 episode 1 recap: A new super on the scene

My Adventures With Superman is back for season 3, and the series kicks off with a bang in its first episode. After the introduction of Clark Kent's cousin Kara, A.K.A. Supergirl, Superman is no longer alone in the fight for justice.

Alongside his best friends Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen, Superman might find his gang growing in size this season with some new additions yet to come. And after episode 1, Clark might learn that his new allies are closer to home than he realizes.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Kara questions who she really is

The episode opens with Clark and Kara in the Fortress of Solitude. It has expanded in size since their last fight with Braniac, and the two are here to put Brainiac to rest once and for all.

Kara wants to do it alone, as she knew the villain as her father for so long. She installs Brainiac's core into the Fortress and is met with a hologram of him. He taunts her about who she really is, making her doubt if she knows this new side of herself.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Romance blooms during holiday fun

The first episode is set on Halloween, with Clark and the gang helping out at the Kents' farm for the local kids. Jimmy reports on the event for his online followers, showing off the corn maze and other exciting activities.

Kara interrupts the video, eager about participating in the holiday. Lois interjects and asks if the two are in couple's costumes, poking Jimmy about his obvious crush on the Kryptonian. Jimmy reveals that he does have feelings for Kara but doesn't think it'll go anywhere. Kara is so enamored with Earth, and Jimmy believes she'll find something, or someone else, more interesting than him.

Lois and Clark have their own romance issues occurring as well. The two have been going strong since season 1, but when Clark suggests that he might want to move further with their relationship, Lois panics. At the mention of buying a house, including one with a dog and located in a good school district, Lois awkwardly changes the subject. The two might have to work through their differing ideas for the future this season.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

A mission interrupts the festivities

Lois's father arrives at the holiday event and tips her off about a secret mission Superman should look into. He has work about an undercover bioenergetics program called Project Caliban that needs investigating. Eager for the scoop, Lois and the gang head off. They find the facility, but it's seemingly abandoned. Inside, they find a lab full of life-support tubes with a variety of humanoid creatures inside. There is one tube that's broken, and quickly the gang is attacked by a strange, animalistic creature.

The animal isn't the only threat in the labs. Superman runs into a hulking Kryptonian clone. The two fight, but there's something different about the clone. Supergirl finds a forest, emulating Earth's trees in autumn. There are children's drawings and teaching supplies, as well as a recording that plays. The video shows the project's head scientist, Dr. George Otto Binder, who reports that he is raising the clone with love and appreciation for life. Supergirl remarks how different her upraising was, and perhaps this clone isn't a true enemy.

Superman and the clone are ambushed by a drone made with Kryptonian technology, and the facility begins to self-destruct. Superman is knocked unconscious by the drone, and the clone grabs him and the strange creature, leaping out of the building. He sets Superman down on a hill, going into hiding. The clone disguises himself and walks through the streets of Metropolis. Children are still celebrating Halloween, and one kid offers the clone a piece of candy.

That night at LexCorp, Lex and Wilson Slade discuss the events of the day. Lex was the one to send the drone to the facility to attack Superman. He claims that Project Caliban was a failure, and now it's time to move on to the next plan. The two decide to visit Hank Henshaw, who sustained life-threatening injuries during Brainiac's invasion. The episode ends with a show of Henshaw's marred face as he lies in a hospital bed, hooked up to life support.

What might happen next

This episode set up many plot threads for this season, both in the terms of character dynamics and larger story narratives. It's likely that Jimmy and Kara will reveal their feelings for one another later this season, with both of them overcoming their trepidations about themselves.

Clark and Lois might face some relationship tension as they need to discuss what they want for their futures. The Kryptonian clone will likely come into play later on and does hint at the prospect of more clones to come. Henshaw will most definitely become a test subject in Lex's greater schemes, possibly setting him up to be a threat to Superman.