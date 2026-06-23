My Adventures with Superman season 3 episode 2 recap: New threats arrive

Superman and his friends are back for another episode of heroic adventures, and episode 2 doesn't wait to jump into the fun. With My Adventures with Superman airing every Saturday, audiences can look forward to more exciting Superman content. The last episode left off with hints towards bigger threats to face the gang this season.

Superman and Supergirl have been working together to bring peace to Metropolis. From stopping bank robberies to preventing accidents on the street, the two Kryptonians have become a harmonious team. At a convention Jimmy is attending, Kara is introduced to the world as Supergirl, despite her preference towards the name 'Powerwoman.'

Jimmy has been creating comic books based off his fictional adventures as Superman's best friend. Lois is irritated that she stars as the villain in Jimmy's comics but also that she is covering the convention instead of more pressing topics.

Cat Grant pops up and reveals that she was behind Lois being assigned this convention piece. Lois notices a strange old man and begins following him. She claims that he once tried to kill Lois and her dad with an explosive teddy bear. Among the crowd, the Kryptonian clone is at the convention dressed as Superman and finds himself popular among other cosplayers.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Kara and Jimmy deal with their feelings

Back at his booth, Kara and Jimmy decide to get hotdogs, right as Cat sneaks up on them. She insinuates something is going on between them, but Jimmy awkwardly claims that they are just two single friends. Kara returns with hot dogs but also with the actors from their favorite show that she and Jimmy dressed up as for Halloween.

Cat slinks off, leaving Kara and Jimmy to speak privately about the strange tension between them. Kara reveals that she has feelings for Jimmy, but Jimmy doesn't want to hold her back from the rest of the world. He says that there could be someone out there better for her, someone who would make her happier than he could, but before they can talk more, Supergirl is taken away for a panel.

At Supergirl's booth, Kara is approached by a guy who looks similar to Jimmy. He wants an autograph to give to his boyfriend, but from across the aisle, Jimmy thinks that Kara has already found someone better than him. While he's stewing in jealousy, Lex Luthor approaches Jimmy. He dislikes Jimmy's comics but hands him his business card, saying he should stop by his booth later. Jimmy throws the card away.

At Kara's panel, Cat begins pestering Supergirl with questions that leave the audience laughing, making Kara uncomfortable. She asks what makes Supergirl so important when Metropolis already has Superman to defend it. Kara notices a young girl raising her hand, and Cat asks the girl to answer the question. The girl says she loves how Supergirl fights for the city. Cat asks what the girl's name is, and she replies that her name is Jessica Cruz. Kara ends the panel by inviting all fans to come visit her booth.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Superman faces a new threat

Outside, a mysterious gang pulls up and begins causing havoc on the street. A woman with powerful whips wants a confrontation with Superman, trying to draw him out to face her. Superman is pulled away from the convention to investigate the chaos, finding the gang and the woman trying to rob a bank. The woman reveals herself to be called Whip and easily seems to overpower Clark.

Her whips contain kryptonite, which weakens Superman.

The two banter back and forth, with the Whip shocked that Superman saves the city without being paid for his efforts. Superman notices a Kryptonian gadget on her back, possibly a way to bring her down. Whip strangles Superman with her weapons, but her gadget runs out of kryptonite. Superman's able to gain the upper hand and ties Whip up outside for the police to find. As he flies away, Whip whispers that she loves him.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Lois chases a story

Lois is determined that the old man has nefarious intentions, despite everything pointing otherwise. She tears up his booth, ransacks his toys, and even rips the head off of a little girl's bear. She's making a scene, but she fully believes the man is up to no good. When Clark comes in to deescalate the situation, Lois spots strange weapons hiding up in the man's booth. She taunts him, claiming that she was foolish to think this old man was capable of making great weapons and that he's only a simple toy maker. Her plan works, and the man activates a toy robot suit, proving Lois right.

The old man begins destroying the convention center, but someone slams into him, crashing out onto the street. A blur of red and blue flies by, but it's no Kryptonian - the mysterious hero is revealed to be Han Henshaw dressed as Superman. Lex arrives on the scene, introducing Henshaw as a homegrown hero to protect Metropolis. Lois asks why Henshaw is doing this, and he says it's about taking back humanity's future.

The gang leaves the convention, discussing the recent events with Hank and Lex. Lois wonders why Hank would really side with Lex, and Kara wonders if it's a response to her violent past. Jimmy says that Superman and Supergirl can stop him, but that might not be as easy as it seems.

With the introduction of Hank Henshaw as a new superhero, it's likely that Lex will begin orchestrating events where Hank is viewed as a true hero and Superman and Supergirl are viewed as aliens. The tides might begin turning against the Kryptonians, despite all the good they've done. A few simple mistakes could cost them Metropolis's favor.