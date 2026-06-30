My Adventures With Superman season 3 episode 3 recap: Confronting the future

My Adventure with Superman wastes no time jumping into an episode packed with crime-fighting and romance. As the third season progresses, the characters find themselves challenging the show's status quo, and that is not easy for every character to face.

After the last week's episode, more drama continues to build between Clark and Lois, as well as between Kara and Jimmy. But in true My Adventures with Superman fashion, the gang finds a way to bounce back in comedic, heartfelt ways.

Jimmy seeks out love

Jimmy and Kara have revealed their feelings to each other, but they are not in a relationship. Jimmy is worried he isn't interesting enough for Kara and doesn't want to hold her back from what Earth has to offer. In an attempt to make her jealous, he joins W.O.R.M.S., a science-based dating program, to meet his ideal match.

He encourages Clark to come with him, but Clark says his Superman schedule is free and he wants to put in more time with Lois. However, Lois notices the toy barn Clark bought at the convention, decked out with miniature toys of Clark and Lois, as well as a baby crib. Lois panics about their future together, awkwardly skirting around the issue as Clark leaves to drop Jimmy off.

At W.O.R.M.S., Jimmy meets the two founders, Zazzala and Tazzala, who greet him when he enters. Jimmy finds out that the two had broken up, and Zazzala encourages Jimmy to find a better match than she did. She points him to his match, a beautiful woman named GG.

The two start talking, with GG instantly asking if Jimmy is open to change, which he says yes to. She pricks him with a needle as they talk, and slowly, Jimmy begins to grow fur and claws without noticing. When he sprouts ears, Jimmy finally realizes that he's been turned into a werewolf.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Kara and Lois take on the town

Lois tells Kara that Jimmy joined a dating program to make her jealous. To win this "dating game," Kara decides to join a dating app to secure more dates than Jimmy could. As they fill out her profile, Lois realizes that Kara doesn't have much experience in Earth culture. In an attempt to escape her panicked feelings about Clark, Lois decides to take Kara out on the town.

The two end up at the mall. Kara is fascinated by all the stores, while Lois doesn't think it's really the best example of Earth culture she can offer. They wind up in a record store, and Lois points out a song she used to love as a kid. Kara shows her another, but Lois firmly states that she doesn't need more music - she loves what she loves and doesn't see the need to change that.

The two suddenly burst into song, singing about their love or fear for what the future might hold. Kara is astounded by the endless possibilities of tomorrow while Lois doesn't want to change what she has now. While she wants a future with Clark, she doesn't want their lives to change just yet.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Clark's free time is interrupted

Alone at home, Clark works on his miniature farm. As he's building a toy he calls Clark Jr., the TV announces a crisis in need of Superman's help. A dog adoption on a yacht is in danger, so Superman rushes to the scene to save the day. While on the boat, a white dog approaches him and Superman wonders if he could adopt the dog. Unable to show his government ID to adopt the dog, Superman holds off on adding a white dog to his life just yet.

Back at his apartment, Clark tries again to enjoy this time off, but another problem arises. There's a robbery in process, but Superman's not the only one called to the scene. Hank Henshaw arrives and brutally attacks the robbers. Superman steps in to deescalate the situation and hold Henshaw off from hurting anyone. Jimmy calls Clark to talk about his date and werewolf transformation, but Clark's not available.

During their scuffle, part of Henshaw's face breaks away, showing his robotic attachments. The crowd filmed the scene, put off by his aggressive behavior and startling appearance. He leaves, but when he returns to Lex's base, Lex is not pleased. For their plan to replace Superman, Henshaw needs to be loved and respected by Metropolis, not scared.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Jimmy deals with a big issue

Luckily for him, Zazzala was able to turn Jimmy back into a human with an injection. She claims that she wasn't the science part of W.O.R.M.S., as Jimmy's bones become jelly-like. Panicking, he calls Clark, but before he can answer, GG comes back outside. She's angry that Jimmy left her and claims that if she can't have him, no one will.

Injecting herself with a serum, GG begins to grow in size, revealing her true name to be Giganta. She captures Jimmy and climbs to the top of a tall skyscraper, saying that she'll make him giant too so that they can be together. Superman arrives on the scene, and with the help of Zazzala and Tazzala, they inject Giganta with another serum, shrinking her in size. Superman saves her from falling, and when Giganta makes a move on him, he firmly tells her that he's in a committed relationship.

Back at the apartment, the gang reunites. Jimmy and Kara bicker about the dates they secured while Clark and Lois have a moment to themselves. Lois reveals that she wants a future with Clark, just as he does, but not yet. She wants adventure and freedom, things they have now. She doesn't want to change what they have, and Clark hears her. The two agree to keep things how they are, claiming the future will come when they're ready.

But the future doesn't look hopeful for Metropolis. In a flash-forward, a young boy dressed in a Super-suit runs through a lab while Metropolis burns. He joins up with an older Lex and Jimmy, their appearances very different from the present. Robots break into the lab, and Jimmy holds them off, but he's quickly killed. Lex shoves a device onto the boy's wrist and tells him to save the future. With the click of a button, the Super boy disappears, sent back into the past.

The presence of this Super Boy might cause a strain on Clark and Lois, as he is a blatant example of how the future can change. Kara and Jimmy will likely continue to skirt around their feelings, and Lex's plan to take over Metropolis and replace Superman might shift focus. In an attempt to stop the chaotic future from happening, the gang will likely try to take action against future events—but could also indirectly cause them.