My Adventures with Superman season 3 episode 4 recap: A new Super addition

After the exciting cliffhanger from episode 3, My Adventures with Superman wastes no time jumping into the action. Fans have been waiting to see Jon Kent since he was shown in the trailers for season 3, and they haven't been disappointed.

After a few episodes of miscommunication, Lois and Clark are finally back on the same page with each other. Lois' fears about their future have been soothed by Clark's calm understanding. He arrives at her apartment to take her out for breakfast, met by a very frantic Lois. Turns out Supergirl has been pestering Lois with nonstop questions about her dating profile, and Lois needs a break.

The couple agrees that they can talk about their future together in private. As they walk to breakfast, Jimmy calls to talk about another chaotic date he's on, but Lois doesn't want to hear about it.

Lois and Clark talk about how nice it is to be able to dodge Kara and Jimmy, even for a little while. Clark says they can handle anything the future throws at them, but when their breakfast disappears in a flash, the couple looks up to find a young boy flying above them. The boy, dressed in his super suit, says hi to Clark and Lois, calling them "Mom" and "Dad." The couple is stunned and immediately questions who this kid is.

Jon reveals that he's their son from the future. He zips around, bombarding them with questions, even pickpocketing Lois without her realizing it. Jimmy arrives covered with porcupine needles and hardly realizes Jon's presence at the table. He wants to be taken to STAR Labs, but Clark says it's not a good time. Kara shows up too, eager to talk to Lois about her many messages from her dating app. She finally notices Jon, and the two friends are ecstatic, while Lois is not.

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The gang takes a trip to the mall

While Jimmy has his porcupine spikes removed, Jon flits around the lab, eager to see everything. Clark seems to accept Jon as his son, but Lois is wary. She doesn't believe Jon, but it's clear that she and the flying boy have a lot in common. Lois panics that she is somebody's mom, and when she receives a text from Perry, she throws herself into work to avoid the situation. Jon begs to go with her to work, but Lois asks why he's here in the past. Kara cuts in and suggests that they spend some time together, sparring or training. Clark says that perhaps Jon would like to do something more normal, and Kara takes him to the mall.

After a fun shopping montage, Jon buys a black jacket and shows Lois. Lois glances over to two mannequins emulating a mother and son together, another reminder of her future. Jon quickly grows distracted by shoes with wheels. Kara tries to connect with Jon, but whatever she suggests, he isn't interested in.

When a tremor shakes the mall, a giant display bear falls from the ceiling. It almost crashes on a mother and her child, but Jon zooms in to save the day. Lois watches, commenting how he's just like Clark, but she wonders again why Jon is here.

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Jon gets to save the day

After some more begging, Lois finally agrees to take Jon (and the rest of the gang) to the Daily Planet. As they sit on the roof eating noodles, Kara asks Jimmy to take a picture of her for her dating profile. Clark volunteers, as it's clear Jimmy doesn't want to, but Kara insists that he takes the best pictures.

While those three work it out, Lois and Jon are left alone. Jon ordered the same noodles as Lois, claiming he must have gotten his love for spicy food from her. Lois wavers, saying that she's just having a hard time accepting her fate. She's worried about being locked into something already destined to happen, but Jon doesn't agree with that. Lois asks once more what happens in Jon's future that would send him back here, but they're interrupted by a distance explosion. Clark and Kara suit up to go fight, but Jon stops Kara, asking if he and his dad can handle this one together. Kara agrees, and Jon flies off.

Dinosaur creatures are attacking a construction site, causing mayhem. Jon recognizes them as Sub-Tyrannasauri from his future, assuring Clark that he can speak with them to deescalate the situation. When he tries, Jon realizes that the creatures don't speak English, and they attack him. A fight ensues, and Clark gives Jon some advice on being a superhero.

The battle stops when a giant dinosaur emerges from the ground, claiming that he is the prince of these creatures. Jon speaks to him about their peaceful relations in the future, convincing the prince to halt the attack. The citizens of Metropolis and the dinosaurs create an alliance, and Jon realizes that he's the reason why both species are allied in the future. Clark is proud, claiming that a better tomorrow is what Superman fights for.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Henshaw goes rogue

Hank has been struggling under Lex's authority since last episode. When he was reprimanded for his extreme violence against burglars, Henshaw was no longer happy with Lex controlling him. When he goes to talk to Lex, Henshaw is brushed off, treated like an inferior. But as a half-machine with superpowers, Henshaw seeks to remind Lex of his place in the food chain.

He attacks Lex, using some of the Kryptonian robots Lex engineered. Lex tries to reason with Henshaw, even blaming the Kryptonian aliens for ruining Henshaw's life. Superman is to blame, and Lex offers to help Henshaw regain his life, but Hank doesn't need him anymore.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Jon and Lois get a chance to speak

Back at the Kent farm, Kara and Clark want to play catch with Jon, but the boy has something else in mind. He sees Lois sitting off by a tree finishing her article and wants a chance to speak with her alone. Lois asks his opinion on her story, and he says it's slamming. He says she's exactly like how he imagined her, and when Lois asks what he means by that, he quickly changes the subject. He digs into his pocket, looking for something, but Lois holds it up. She pickpocketed his photo, just like he had done to her earlier. The photo shows Clark and Lois holding baby Jon. Jon thanks her for today, saying he needed it. Lois smiles and says she did too.

Clark and Lois smile at the thought of Jon in their future, realizing it might not be so bad. Kara interrupts their sweet moment by showing them a news report of Hank destroying Metropolis. He taunts Superman, harming his city in order to bring the Kryptonian to him.

Clark and Kara fly off, and Jon and Lois are left behind. Jon says he thought he had more time to fix the future. Lois asks him one more time why Jon is here from the future. Jon reveals that in his future, Clark and Lois are dead and Jon is here to save everyone from Henshaw.

A big fight is about to rock Metropolis as Clark and Kara gear up to fight Henshaw. The fate of the future is at stake, and Jon might not be able to fix it just yet. It's possible that Jon's future might come true, leading to more time travel adventures to set the future right.