My Adventures with Superman season 3 episode 5 recap: A fight for the future

After the shocking end to episode 4, My Adventures with Superman jumps straight into the action in the latest episode.

Jon Kent's warning about the future has upped the show's stakes, and unless Clark, Kara, and Jon can find a way to change current events, Superman might finally have met his match.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Clark and Kara fly into the fight

Metropolis is under attack by Hank Henshaw, Luthor's superpowered lab rat. Clark and Kara fly straight from Smallville to the city. A video by Henshaw taunts Superman's inevitable death, and the two Supers turn to see the real Hank flanked by two Kryptonian robots.

Back at the farm, Lois asks Jon about the future. He reveals that Clark and Lois were killed by Hank, but Dr. Luthor had sent him back to fix the events that lead to their dystopian reality. Jon recounts his experience arriving in Clark and Lois' Metropolis. He says he should have told them the truth sooner, but he just wanted to be a part of something happy and alive for just a little while. He leaves, promising to save Clark and fix the future.

In Metropolis, the fight is getting heavy. Kara is surrounded by robots while Clark and Henshaw battle in the sky. Clark punches Henshaw enough for his robotic facial attachments to show. Henshaw doubles down on his attack, not caring if he hurts anyone around him. He throws the Daily Planet statue at Clark, but Jon arrives right before Clark is crushed. Together, they fend off Henshaw. Clark orders Jon to go home, but his son reveals the truth that Henshaw will kill Clark, and that's why Jon is in the past. The earnest moment between father and son is ruined when Henshaw slams into Jon, punching him into the pavement.

Henshaw is broadcasting the fight around the world and eagerly exclaims his excitement at killing Superman in front of everyone. He begins to electrocute Superman, but Supergirl comes to his rescue. Jon warns that they need to escape while they can, especially Kara.

Clark tries to reason with Hank, saying that he is better than this, but Hank doesn't listen. He believes Earth to be his, not the Supers, and electrocutes a plane and helicopter into losing control. Kara and Jon take care of the aircraft while Superman is left to battle Henshaw. Hank begins to show off his robotic abilities, overcoming Superman with his technological upgrades. Robots pin Superman down, and Hank reveals kryptonite within his chest. Clark screams from the pain, no match for his greatest weakness.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Luthor faces a choice

Lex and Slade limp out of Luthor's labs after Henshaw attacked. It was a close call, but Slade had saved Lex's life. Right as they're about to leave, a truck slams through the door, driven by Jimmy and Lois. Lois charges from the car and punches Lex right in the face. She demands that he shut Hank down, but Lex refuses. He says Lois is safe because she has Superman, but what about everyone else? He still believes that the world needs protection against Superman. But clearly Hank is not the solution, as he's tearing up the city and would likely go after Lex next.

Hank has got Clark cornered. Weakened from the extreme exposure to kryptonite, Superman can't fight back. Hank says the battle's no fun anymore and raises his robotic arm to shoot the Krytonian. But right before he fires, Hank's hardwire is disrupted as Lex tries to hack into his systems and control him.

Lex works quickly to bring down Hank's barriers, but he's stopped when Henshaw arrives. Lex shoves Lois in front of him, and for a moment, Hank registers her presence. She pleads with him to stop, but Hank's robotic side takes over, and he aims to shoot. But Jon stops Hank from killing his mom.

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Kara and Jon come up with a plan

Jon is not immune to kryptonite, and as Hank attacks him, he begins to feel weak. Kara saves him from being crushed by Henshaw, stating that they need a plan to take Hank down. Jon reveals his suit is equipped with experimental kryptonite-resistant plating, saying he has to do this on his own. Kara stops him, demanding to know why he hates her so much that he wouldn't accept her help. He reveals he doesn't hate her and that she was the one to raise him in his future. Kara was killed as well, and he can't bear to see anyone he cares about meet that same fate.

Hank finds Superman, still weakened from the kryptonite. He attacks him but is stopped by Kara and Jon. They've split up the kryptonite-resistant plating and swarm around Hank. They rip off his robotic limbs, but he gathers more from the robots around him.

Hank notices their armor and shoots it off with his laser rays. He pins Kara down and grabs Jon's face, blasting him with kryptonite. Clark stirs and sees his family under attack. He forces his body to overcome the effects of Kryptonite and barrels into Hank. The force of his punches is so powerful that he breaks Hank's robotic body apart, pulling the kryptonite heart from his chest.

The sun breaks through on the city; the fight is almost through. Clark's body is still reeling from the effects of kryptonite, and his vision begins to waver. Hank pants heavily, knowing that if he goes down, everyone else will go down with him, revealing a bomb deep inside him. There's not much time before he explodes, but he halts when he sees Jon less affected by the kryptonite. He asks why, and Clark reveals that Jon's mother is from Earth and he's here from the future.

Hank laments that he was supposed to be the future. His work as an astronaut was supposed to be groundbreaking for humanity, but the aliens 'took' that away from him. He says that Clark is the future now, but before he can finish, his robotic body shuts down. The bomb is disarmed, and the threat is over. Jon's time-traveling wristwatch signals that it's almost time for him to leave. He hugs Kara, saying he doesn't want to leave just yet, but she says it's alright. She can't wait to meet him in the future.

My Adventures With Superman - credit: WBD | Warner Bros.

Jon says goodbye

Jon stands before his parents, about to leave for the future. He and Clark hug, and Clark thanks him for saving his life. Lois embraces her son, saying she is so proud of him. But as Jon turns to leave, Lois stops him. She asks how he knows he can go back to the future and know that it will be better this time. Jon says that they'll all be there together and disappears in a flash.

Clark and Lois stumble back to the truck, tired from the fight. Clark asks how bad the truck is, saying he needs his glasses, but Lois shakes it off. She's overjoyed that the city is saved, but Clark feels something is wrong. He says that something is different about his powers, that after the fight, he can't feel them anymore. Superman's powers are gone. Lois hugs him, saying that Clark is still here, and the future is saved, isn't it?

But the future is not secure yet. Jon arrives back to another dystopian Metropolis, this time controlled by Lex Luthor. Jon is captured and questioned by Lex on how he got the idea to travel back into the past.

While the fight against Henshaw was a close call, it seems that Superman's battle for a better future is not over yet. Future Lex's interest in time travel might lead to the new future trying to take over the present. With Clark's powers gone, he'll have to try to be a normal person, even when the world's fate is once more at stake.