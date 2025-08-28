My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 1 recap: Jackie returns to Silver Falls

After what felt like forever, My Life with the Walter Boys has finally returned with a brand-new season! All 10 episodes of the highly anticipated second installment are now streaming on Netflix, and just know that Jackie finds herself at the center of some major drama this season.

Season 1 wrapped with Jackie finally giving in to her feelings and kissing Cole, only to leave an apology note for her boyfriend Alex before jetting off to New York with her uncle for the summer. As My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 kicks off, we learn what Jackie’s been up to during her time away before her guardian Katherine convinces her to return to Silver Falls. But with the mess Jackie left in her wake, she doesn't receive the warmest welcome back, especially when it comes to Cole and Alex.

Here's a full recap of what all goes down in the first episode of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, titled "Start Fresh."

Major spoilers are ahead from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 1!

Jackie makes her way back to Silver Falls, Colorado

When season 2 opens, we catch up with Jackie as she arrives at her uncle’s New York apartment, where she’s been spending the summer. A brief exchange with the front desk receptionist reveals that she’s been busy with an internship while her uncle has been away in Spain. Katherine then makes her presence known in the building and approaches her. Jackie hadn't seen her since she left for the summer, and Katherine is determined to get her to return to Silver Falls.

The two meet at a local diner to talk things over. Katherine brings along a boarding school application that arrived in the mail, and Jackie admits she wants to go because she sees it as the fresh start she needs. She explains that the reason she left Silver Falls in the first place was to return home, but once she got to New York, everything felt different. That’s when she started thinking that a move to another state and a new school might be the answer. Katherine then tries to convince her to come back to Colorado. Although Jackie is hesitant at first, she eventually agrees to return.

But when she arrives on the family's ranch, there are some Walter family members who aren't that excited to see her. Two of them are Cole and Alex, and even Parker, the only daughter in the family, isn’t all that happy to have her back. We find out later that the reason for Parker’s coldness is that she felt abandoned by Jackie. However, they end up patching things up later in the episode after Jackie apologizes.

Jackie spends most of this episode trying to get Alex to talk to her, but Alex remains distant and guarded, still hurt by how she left things before the summer. He's also much different than how he was last season. After attending a horsemanship summer training camp in Montana over the summer, Alex has now become really popular with the girls at his school. He's even been a bad friend to Kiley because of this newfound popularity.

At school, Jackie opens up to her best friend, Grace, about her situation with Cole and Alex. She tells her that her new plan is to make things right with everyone, especially Alex. Her first plan of action is to enroll in driver's ed at her school so she can get her license. She wants to make things easier on Katherine and George by helping out with the younger kids. At first, she's unable to get in because the class is full, but Kiley ends up switching courses with her. Luckily for Jackie, Alex is in this same class, so it's like killing two birds with one stone. Or, so she thought.

Jackie and Alex officially break up

Technically, Jackie and Alex were still together when she left for the summer. But this all changes when Jackie attends her first driver's ed course at Silver Falls High. Just as Jackie is getting settled into her seat, Alex walks through the door. Although he doesn't want to sit next to Jackie, Alex has no choice because that's the only available seat.

Once again, Jackie tries to speak to him but he shuts her down. Alex thinks that the reason Jackie left is because of his love confession, and he even tells Jackie this. But he doesn't let her explain her side. Instead, he announces that they've officially broken up. All Jackie can do is stare at him, shocked and heartbroken.

Once class ends, Alex corners Kiley to confront her about swapping classes with Jackie. Kiley calls him out for neglecting their friendship, but Alex brushes her off coldly. The conversation quickly escalates into a tense argument, leaving their relationship even more strained than before

Jackie and Cole finally speak

While Jackie is focused on mending her relationship with Alex, she’s even more intent on steering clear of Cole. That passionate kiss they shared before summer left her conflicted about her feelings, and she’s determined not to stir up any more trouble. But she can’t avoid him forever. When Cole corners her in the barn, a conversation becomes inevitable. Motivated by Danny’s revelation that Jackie and Alex have broken up and that she missed him over the summer, Cole decides it’s finally time to really make her talk to him.

He then brings Jackie some of her things, which she reluctantly accepts before starting to walk away. But just as she’s about to leave the barn, Cole asks if she can’t stop running from him. He tells her not to go, and Jackie pauses, turning back toward him. The episode closes with the two of them locked in an intense, lingering stare.

