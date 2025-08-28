My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 10 recap: Something’s wrong with George

The ninth episode came to an end with Cole catching Jackie and Alex hooking up inside Richard's house. He had no idea they had gotten back together, and he was hoping to show Jackie his new SAT scores. But seeing them together hurt, and all he could do is turn away and leave the house. This will definitely affect his relationship with Jackie going forward, but how? Here's what all goes down in the tenth and final episode of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, titled "Showdowns and Sparkles."

Major spoilers are ahead from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 10.

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 210 of My Life with the Walter Boys | David Brown/Netflix

Football finals

After beating Aurelita in one game, it's now time for the Silver Falls High football team to go against them one more time in the finals. With Dylan back on the team, their chances are looking pretty great. But that all changes when Dylan has a talk with Kiley.

Kiley doesn't like how Dylan's dad did some shady business and got Dylan back on the team despite him failing his drug test. She tells Dylan that he should stop doing everything his father tells him to do and finally stick up for himself. Although Dylan tells Kiley that he's unsure if he can go against his father, he ultimately makes the brave decision to withdraw from the game. After telling Cole and the coach his decision, they then put Isaac in the game as the quarterback.

During the game, the coach gets a call that his wife has gone into labor. He quickly hands coaching duties over to Cole, but as soon as he leaves, the team begins to fall apart. After an inspiring pep talk from Dylan, Cole rises to the challenge and motivates the players, giving them the push they need to turn things around and secure the win.

Alex secures a sponsorship

Alex is eager to land a sponsorship with Blake's dad, so he’s determined to give it his all at the tryouts. Before his turn, Blake pulls him aside and explains what the sponsorship really entails. There are demanding hours, long nights, and weekends away. She also brings up his relationship with Jackie, admitting that it can be tough to be with someone outside the rodeo world. Alex, however, reassures her that he and Jackie are solid. Hearing this, Blake decides to back off.

Alex performs really well during tryouts, and Blake tells him he secured the sponsorship. Now that they're official teammates, Blake invites him to hang out with the other riders, but Alex turns down the invitation because he's already agreed to go to the Silver Falls Sparkle with Jackie. Blake tells him to have fun before walking away.

Silver Falls Sparkle

It's finally time for one of Silver Falls' annual festivals, Silver Falls Sparkle. It's an event where the town gathers together for a night of fun. There are games, music, food trucks, and even a big carousel ride. While the event is initially going well, Jackie and Grace get into an argument.

Grace feels like Jackie hasn't really been there for her. She tells her that her dad moved out and her parents might be getting a divorce. Jackie apologizes and asks her if there's anything she can do, but Grace brushes her off and walks away. However, they don't stay on bad terms for long because Jackie approaches Grace again with a more sincere apology and they make up.

Here are more things that happen during the festival:

Nathan tries to get back with Skylar, but Skylar rejects him because he can't trust him anymore after he cheated.

Alex tells Jackie about getting the sponsorship and then kisses her, but Jackie pulls away fast. Alex asks her why they can't be open about them dating, and Jackie tells him that it's just not the right time before walking away.

Dylan confesses his feelings to Kiley, and they kiss.

Jackie receives the Young Sparkler Award for all her significant contributions to Silver Falls High.

Danny and Erin make up and decide to put their issues aside to focus on their relationship instead. They'll worry about life after high school later.

Erin suggests to Jackie that she should run for student council president next year, and tells her that she'll make her vice president next semester to better her chances.

Cole confesses his love to Jackie

Throughout most of the episode, Cole pretty much avoids Jackie. He can't get over finding out that she and Alex are back together. Although Jackie tries to talk to him, he constantly brushes her off by making excuses or finding a way to get out of a conversation before it gets too serious. But that all ceases at the very end of the tenth episode.

After Silver Falls Sparkle ends, the Walter family returns home. While all relaxing and playing games in the living room, Danny suddenly announces to everyone that Cole got his SAT scores back. Jackie congratulates Cole on his score and then asks him when he received it. Cole tells her a couple of weeks back, and Jackie can only stare at him in shock. She questions him why he didn't say anything earlier, but Cole decides to ignore her question and instead leaves the house.

Jackie chases after him, and they get into an intense conversation. Cole tells her he loves her, and Jackie says it back. But just as they're about to kiss, Alex walks outside and says, "You love him?" He heard the entire conversation. Jackie and Cole pull away from each other and stare at Alex, unable to find the right words.

Suddenly, Will appears on a four-wheeler just as an ambulance pulls up. Cole asks what's going on, and Will tells him something happened to their dad, George. The final episode then ends here. Dun dun duuun! What could've happened to George? Did he hurt himself? If so, will he be okay? I guess we'll have to wait until My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 is released to find out!

Here's one other important thing that happens in the tenth episode:

Hayley returns to Silver Falls earlier than expected. While comforting Will about the guest ranch project being thrown out, she offers him advice. She seemingly suggests to him that maybe he should look somewhere other than Silver Falls to get his ideas off the ground.

All 10 episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.