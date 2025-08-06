My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 gets exciting filming update

Netflix sure knows how to keep its subscriber base happy! After dropping the official trailer for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 yesterday, the streaming giant has just given fans another reason to celebrate with an exciting filming update for season 3. The cameras have officially started rolling on the third season, which means things are moving on smoothly behind the scenes.

Netflix announced this incredible news on its official X page by sharing a photo of the series' main leads, Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry. The image shows the trio posing together, each holding up three fingers to represent My Life with the Walter Boys season 3. The caption to the post reads, "My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2? August 28. Season 3? NOW IN PRODUCTION."

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2? August 28



Season 3? NOW IN PRODUCTION. pic.twitter.com/mFmBB7IIEk — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2025

Of course, fans immediately swarmed the comment section, flooding it with excitement, questions, and anticipation for what’s to come in the upcoming season. While plot details are being kept secret at the moment, the third season will likely continue to follow Jackie as she navigates the ups and downs of teenage romance. We’ll first need to see how season 2 wraps up, which should offer some clues about where the story is headed next.

This filming update comes just a week after news broke about a new cast addition for season 3. On July 29, it was announced that Virgin River star Chad Rook had joined the upcoming season as a recurring guest star. However, details about his character are still being kept under wraps.

At the time of the casting announcement, it was also revealed that production would be starting soon in Calgary. Now, we know the cast and crew have actually started shooting. According to the Directors Guild of Canada website, production is reportedly set to wrap up on the third season on Dec. 1, 2025. After that, we're probably looking at about eight to nine months of post-production before the episodes will be ready for viewing.

That's how long the season 2 episodes took in the editing process. A 2026 release has already been confirmed. If the new episodes take eight to nine months to be edited, we're looking at a release sometime in August or September 2026. Essentially, it would be another summer release, similar to the second season.

However, keep in mind that this is merely a release prediction. Netflix has not announced a release date yet for My Life with the Walter Boys season 3, and we're not expecting to hear of one anytime soon. The streaming giant is mainly focused on the second season for right now since it's about to come out. It will be released on the streaming platform on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, so make sure to save the date!

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more juicy deets on My Life with the Walter Boys season 3!

Check out more exciting Netflix content on Show Snob below: