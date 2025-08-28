My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 2 recap: Alex gets a new trainer

The first episode of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 left off with Cole and Jackie standing in the Walter family barn, locked in a tense stare after Cole pleads with her to stop running away. Will the two finally confront their feelings? Here's what happens next in the second episode of season 2, titled "My Life Without the Walter Boys."

Spoilers are ahead from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 2!

Noah LaLonde as Cole in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

Jackie lets Cole down easy

While Cole was happy to finally get to talk to Jackie, he didn't necessarily receive the response he was hoping for. Jackie explains to him that now that she’s back in Silver Falls, her priority is to fit in and fully embrace life as a Walter. To do that, she needs to avoid any romantic entanglements with Cole, so she doesn’t jeopardize her place in the family. She asks Cole for space, and though Cole struggles with letting her go, he ultimately respects her wishes.

For the rest of the episode, Jackie focuses on finding a way to bring the Fall Formal back, enlisting the help of her friends. The dance had initially been canceled due to budget constraints at Silver Falls High, but after a conversation with the student counselor, Tara, Jackie convinces her to approach Principal Whitmore about approving a fundraising event.

The principal gives his approval, and Jackie and her friends organize a vintage clothing sale to help raise enough money to host the dance in the school gym. Jackie ends up teaming up with Skylar's dad, Mato, who owns a restaurant. At the school pep rally, Jackie and Grace sell vouchers that promise two slices of pizza from Mato’s restaurant to anyone who brings the voucher to their vintage clothing sale two weeks later. Of course, Mato gets a cut from the sales.

At first, no one comes up to their table until Cole secretly has his former football buddies buy vouchers. Once the popular kids start participating, everyone else follows suit. Jackie thanks Cole later in the episode for helping out.

Alex attempts bronc riding

At the beginning of the episode, Alex asks his parents if he can participate in bronc riding. He explains that it would help cover his college expenses if he wins the prize money. But while George is okay with it, Katherine is not. Katherine doesn't want Alex to injure himself, so she tells him no. Since they're a unit, George goes along with her decision.

But Alex ends up going against his parents' wishes and participates anyway. During his first attempt at bronc riding, he is thrown from a horse and injures his hand. Jackie sees everything that happened and yells out his name. Alex approaches Jackie and tells her not to tell their parents. Jackie agrees to stay silent, which she does even when Katherine notices Alex's injury during a driving lesson.

However, everything ultimately comes out in the end. Later in the episode, Mato shares with Katherine that he didn't know Alex had started saddle bronc riding. Of course, this came as a surprise to Katherine since she specifically told him he couldn't. After discussing the situation with George, she decides how she wants to handle it. Katherine approaches Alex in the barn at the end of the episode and confronts him.

Even though she’s hesitant about him bronc riding, she can’t ignore his enthusiasm and agrees to let him try, provided he follows her rules. He must train under Mato's recommended trainer, Blake Hartford. Katherine then tells Alex that he's on double bathroom duty for lying. She also tells Jackie, who is in the barn as well, that her punishment for protecting Alex is mucking out the stalls for a week.

In the very last scene of the episode, Alex meets his rodeo trainer for the first time and is surprised to find out that she's a woman.

Here are more important things that happen in the second episode of the season:

Cole turned down the assistant coach position for the Silver Falls football team in the last episode, but after talking to Danny a couple of times in episode 2, he reconsiders and agrees to take on the job.

Danny and Erin continue to keep their dating private because Danny doesn't want to hurt Cole.

Nathan bonds with a new character named Zach. We find out that Zach is actually the school's newspaper photographer. Could Zach end up driving a wedge in Nathan and Skylar's relationship?

During a community meeting, Will and George discuss their development plans for their family ranch, only to face significant opposition from the townspeople. After this, George pretty much takes over the meeting and doesn't let Will talk. This angers Will, who then confronts George about it. However, they don't end up seeing eye to eye.

Alex thanks Jackie for keeping his bronc riding a secret from his parents. He then tells her that things between them will eventually get back on track, but he needs some time.

Jackie and Cole decide to give friendship a chance.

All 10 episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.