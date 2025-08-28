My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 3 recap: Vintage Pop-Up Shop

The second episode ended with Jackie and Alex in somewhat of a better place in their complicated relationship. Although things aren’t quite back to normal, there’s a glimmer of hope that they can work through their issues. Well, that's if Jackie doesn't tell him about her kiss with Cole. That'll likely change things and not for the better.

When it comes to Jackie and Cole, they decide to try again at a friendship. It's going to be interesting to see how long that lasts because it's obvious there are still lingering feelings between them. Here's what happens next in the third episode of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2.

Spoilers are ahead from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 3.

Noah LaLonde as Cole in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

Cole faces difficulties adjusting to being an assistant coach

Football was Cole's passion at one point in his life, until he experienced a serious injury that halted his career before it even began. After agreeing to be the assistant coach of the Silver Falls High football team in the previous episode, Cole is ready to guide the players and has even found a new sense of purpose on the field. But that all changes when his old football buddies don't like the way he approaches coaching, feeling that he is too strict and not ‘one of them’ anymore.

His closest friend, Dylan, even betrays him by not inviting him to his party. Cole finds this out later in the episode, but he doesn't even have time to process the hurt because one of his brothers then betrays him. We all saw this coming!

Jackie struggles with letting go of the past

While there's a lot that goes on in the third episode, it's really all about the vintage pop-up shop that Jackie and the Student Council put together to help raise money for the Fall Formal. As Jackie prepares the different clothing she wants to bring to the event, she comes across a box of her late mother's old designer dresses.

Throughout the episode, we see her wrestle with whether or not she should include the dresses in the sale, torn between honoring her mother’s memory and making the event a success. She decides to bring a few pieces after speaking with Katherine, but soon regrets it. However, she has already made the decision, and the customers eventually purchase the dresses. In the end, the fundraising event is a success, and Jackie and the Student Council raise more than enough money for the fall dance to take place in the school gym.

Thinking that all of her mother's dresses have been bought, Jackie is surprised to discover that Erin put one of them to the side for her to keep and wear to the dance. This was such a sweet gesture!

Alex and Blake grow closer

In the previous episode, Alex discovers that his new rodeo trainer, Blake, is a woman. Throughout the third episode, we see Blake training Alex and taking him to watch the competition. Their relationship as trainer and student is somewhat complicated, though. It doesn’t seem entirely professional. There are moments in their conversations that seem flirty. In fact, Alex basically asks Blake out on an unofficial date to Monteverdi's Pizza shop. While it's still too early to tell if anything romantic will develop between them, their connection is clearly growing stronger.

If things do turn more romantic, it'll be interesting to see if Alex can fully invest himself. Although he and Jackie are officially broken up, it's clear that he still has feelings for her. There's even a moment in this episode where Alex glances over at Jackie in the pizza shop and briefly watches her talk to Cole.

The third episode concludes with Cole catching Danny and Erin making out in a car outside the pizza shop. Jackie stands next to him and makes a comment that lets Cole know she was aware of their relationship. All Cole can do is stare at her in shock, and then at Danny and Erin.

Here are more important things that happen in the third episode:

Dylan tries to talk to Kiley at school to smooth things over, but she brushes him off. It seems she's still mad at him for how he and his teammates treated her at her job days before.

Skylar is aware that Zach has a crush on Nathan, and he's not okay with it. It appears that Nathan might even like him back, as he's shown staring and smiling at the photos that Zach took of him at the fundraising event.

Will and George talk things through regarding the development of their guest ranch and mend their relationship while fly-fishing. However, things take a turn when Richard shows up at their house and demands that they get the project moving faster. George discovers that Will informed Richard about the issues they faced at the town hall meeting, and judging by his expression, he feels betrayed.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is streaming on Netflix.