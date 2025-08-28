My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 4 recap: Jackie makes a big decision

The third episode ended with Cole finding out about Danny and Erin dating. How will he approach this situation? Will he confront them directly, keep his feelings bottled up, or let it drive a wedge in his relationship with his twin brother? Here's what happens next in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2.

Spoilers are ahead from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 4.

(L to R) Ashby Gentry as Alex, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 206 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

Jackie decides to run for junior class president

The episode opens with Jackie and Grace talking in the girls’ locker room about the upcoming junior class president elections. Grace believes Jackie would make a great candidate, but Jackie admits she already has too much on her plate. Popular mean girl Paige, who is running for class president, approaches them and makes fun of Jackie for considering running.

Jackie shrugs it off, assuring her that it doesn’t matter since she had no intention of running anyway. Still stung by Paige’s jab about her handling of the Fall Formal, Jackie decides to fire back, announcing that she’ll have a live band performing at the dance. This shuts Paige up, and Jackie and Grace walk away. But there's one big issue. Jackie doesn't actually have a band lined up, and now she has to figure out how to make good on her bold promise.

Jackie spends most of the episode searching for a band with Grace, using fake IDs to get into different clubs around town. She does end up finding a good one, but they decline her offer. Now, she's back to square one. Ultimately, Jackie is unable to book anyone. But luckily, Grace comes through with a solid music playlist, and they decide to use her curated tracks for the dance instead and a DJ.

At the end of the episode, Paige bumps into Jackie in the school bathroom and mentions to her that she heard a rumor that she plans to run against her for junior class president. Jackie admits that she hadn’t intended to, at least not until Paige practically pushed her into it. But now, she's all in. Before walking away, Jackie also comes clean about lying that she had a band booked for the fall dance. After some reflection, she realized that she didn't need to one-up Paige with flashy promises. She just needed to be herself.

Cole and Danny finally talk

Danny and Erin have been keeping their relationship a secret from Cole. While Erin wishes they could be more open, Danny is scared because he doesn't want to hurt his brother. If you recall, Erin is Cole's ex-girlfriend. At the end of the last episode, Cole catches Danny and Erin kissing outside the pizza shop. In episode 4, he finally confronts his brother about what he saw.

At first, Danny doesn't know how to respond. He approaches Cole later in the episode and explains why he kept his relationship with Erin a secret. In the end, Cole basically tells Danny that there's no bad blood between them and they move on. Later, Cole approaches Erin at school and tells her that they're good too. Before their conversation ends, he asks Erin for one favor. That favor is not to break Danny's heart. Erin smiles and reassures him that she won’t.

Cole helps the football team win a big game

It's game day at Silver Falls High in episode 4. But before the game starts, the football team needs to practice and make sure they're prepared. Although Cole and Dylan aren't on the best of terms, he notices Dylan struggling and decides to personally coach him at his house. They seem to get along while practicing.

After getting as much practice in as they can, it’s now time for the big game. While the Silver Falls High football team starts strong, the other team scores and takes the lead. Dylan immediately begins psyching himself out, but Cole steps in and gives him the confidence he needs to focus. After telling him which play to run, Dylan gets back on the field and executes it perfectly, helping his team turn the game around and secure a win.

But while everyone is celebrating, Cole can't fully join in on the excitement because all he can think about is the fact that it's supposed to be him out there on the field. Jackie tries to lift his spirits later, but he brushes her off. The episode closes with Cole standing on the school football field, tossing a football toward the goal and missing. He lingers for a moment, staring at it before finally turning and walking away.

Here are more things that happen in the fourth episode of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2:

Nathan and Zach grow closer, and Skylar starts to notice the shift in his relationship with Nathan. Since he doesn't want to lose his boyfriend, Skylar makes a grand gesture and asks Nathan to the Fall Formal at the football game. Nathan agrees to go with him, and they kiss and hug while everyone around them cheers. Zach looks at them in shock.

George and Will need permits if they want their guest ranch idea to really get up off the ground. Richard tells them that he'll convince the Head of Building and Safety to approve their application, but George disagrees because he doesn't want to anger the townspeople even more. However, he changes his tune later when he finds out that the town has put together a petition against their ranch.

Alex and Blake flirt and dance while at a bar. Jackie sees them dancing and leaves.

The entire second season of My Life with the Walter Boys is now streaming on Netflix.