My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 6 recap: Jackie and Alex kiss

The previous episode of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 ended with Jackie finally confessing to Alex about the kiss she shared with Cole. Moments later, lightning strikes the Walter's family barn, setting it ablaze, and Alex rushes inside to save the horses. Here's what happens next in the sixth episode of the season.

Major spoilers are ahead from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 episode 6.

(L to R) Ashby Gentry as Alex, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 206 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

Alex's horse goes missing

Although Alex successfully rescues all the horses from the barn, two of them escape. One of those horses is his own horse, Murphy. The following day, Will and Richard discuss the barn fire, and Will mentions that one of the runaway horses has returned. This leaves Murphy as the only horse still missing. The Walter family spends most of the episode looking for Murphy. He's eventually found, but we'll get into that in a bit.

Meanwhile, George and Katherine face decisions about what to do next now that the barn is completely destroyed. George tells Richard that he plans to have it rebuilt. In response, Richard presents some sketches for a lodge he believes would be a better addition to the property than the tents they had originally planned. However, George isn’t convinced and rejects the idea. But it appears that he might have changed his mind later in the episode when he calls Will to ask to meet with him about it.

Elsewhere on the Walter family property, Alex confronts Cole about the kiss he shared with Jackie after Will and Hayley's wedding. Cole tries to apologize, but Alex doesn't want to hear it. Instead, he walks away.

It's time for school! Cole walks through the doors of Silver Falls High, and Tara approaches him, telling him that he's needed in the football coach's office. His parents, Dylan, and Dylan's dad are already there when he arrives. Because of the fight they had at the dance, they are both placed on probation and have to help around the school. Cole and Dylan make up during their punishment, and Cole offers to continue to help Dylan so that he'll be ready for his showcase.

Elsewhere at Silver Falls High, Nathan and Zach are showing serious PDA and do not care who sees. Alex questions Nathan about Zach's true intentions after they're separated, and Nathan basically tells him that Zach genuinely likes him and isn’t just playing around. Even though he isn’t convinced, Alex has no choice but to let it go.

Back at the Walter's family ranch, Jo arrives with cookies to express her deepest condolences to Katherine and George after the barn fire. Jo and her husband were the ones to come up with the petition to stop the development of their guest ranch. She had also hired a lawyer for assistance. Now after the barn fire, she's had a change of heart. She tells Katherine that she's officially dropped the petition and fired the lawyer.

Jackie loses the junior class president election

After the cancellation of the fall dance and the barn fire, Jackie wakes up the next morning, totally forgetting that she hadn't written her speech for the junior class president election. She's reminded at the last minute and manages to throw something together. However, she still ultimately loses to Paige even after going off script.

The majority of the junior class was too swayed by Paige's baseless promises and voted for her to win. Tara reveals the results to Jackie and Paige later in the episode. While Jackie is a good sport and reaches out for a handshake, Paige rolls her eyes and leaves Jackie hanging.

Another day passes, and Jackie decides to walk home from school. On her journey, she runs into Murphy. She walks him back to the ranch, and Alex runs outside to greet them, overjoyed to see his horse safe and sound. Later, he talks to Jackie in her room. He expresses that even though he's still not happy with how things turned out between them, he still wants to be with her. The two share a passionate kiss, and the episode closes on that moment.

Here are two more important events from the episode:

Kiley and Dylan start hanging out at school, and Alex takes notice. He even confronts Kiley about it, and they get into a heated argument that doesn't end well for their friendship.

Cole’s drunken behavior at the fall dance almost ruined things between Danny and Erin, leaving Danny very upset with him. While they're both chilling in their room at night, Danny confronts Cole about his reckless actions and tells him it's time for him to start taking responsibility for himself.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is streaming on Netflix.