My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 finale honors Todd Giroux (Dedication explained)

The season 2 finale of My Life with the Walter Boys ended with a pair of major cliffhangers that left fans with a lot of questions following an incredible second season. The cliffhangers weren’t the only source of intrigue for fans, though.

Before the credits rolled on the season finale, a dedication card appeared on the screen dedicating the finale to the memory of Todd Giroux. It was a touching moment designed to honor a late member of the My Life with the Walter Boys family, which left many viewers curious to learn more about Giroux and his contributions to the show.

Giroux served as an associate producer on the first season of My Life with the Walter Boys, working behind the scenes to help make the show we all know and love possible. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 51 on July 4, 2025, with the dedication in the season 2 finale designed to honor his work on the show and his memory.

My Life with the Walter Boys was one of many hit shows Giroux worked on during his career in the industry, a career that saw him wearing many hats with work as a producer, supervisor, post producer, and founder of Robot Post Media Service Inc. Among the many titles Giroux worked on was fellow beloved Netflix original Warrior Nun, for which he won a Leo Award back in 2021. In addition to My Life with the Walter Boys and Warrior Nun, Giroux’s additional credits include dozens of films, shows, and shorts. This list includes House of David, Animal Control, Murder in a Small Town, Van Helsing, Continuum, The Order, and Peelers, the latter of which earned Giroux a handful of awards on the International Film Festival circuit.

In a tribute shared following his passing, the Vancouver Post Alliance (VPA) remembered Giroux as a generous supporter to those around him who helped to launch countless careers and was always willing to go the extra mile to help those around him.

“To say that the loss of Todd will be felt for years to come by our post family is an understatement. His generosity of spirit launched countless careers. He was always willing to give someone a chance and help them take the next steps on their professional path. He was also a tireless champion of Vancouver and advocated to ensure our local talent was always represented on his shows. Todd was equally generous in sharing his wealth of talent. He always seemed to find the time to answer all calls for advice and guidance. No matter the scale of the show, everyone knew they were in good hands with Todd at the helm. His respect for the work, his team, and this city is what set him apart. He will most certainly be remembered by us all.”

Beyond his work in the film and TV industry, Giroux was described as a man of many passions with a love for woodworking, home renovations, working on cars, camping, and being a devoted animal dad.

It’s clear that Giroux left an immeasurable impression on the lives of those he worked with across his decades-long career in the industry. This includes the My Life with the Walter Boys team, who honored their late friend and colleague in the closing episode via a sweet tribute to acknowledge his work on the show.