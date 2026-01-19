3 mystery shows to watch after Harlan Coben's Run Away

Harlan Coben's Run Away has been available to stream on Netflix for a couple of weeks now, but it's still the talk of the town. Are we surprised in any way? Not at all. Every time a new show of his drops on the streaming platform, it seems to ignite the same frenzy. Run Away is no exception.

For eight episodes, viewers follow a desperate father, Simon Greene, as he tries to find his runaway daughter. While it might seem like a simple premise at first, those who are familiar with Coben's work know that nothing is ever straightforward. As Simon sets out on his search, he eventually discovers that his daughter's disappearance is far more complicated than he could have imagined.

After watching the entire series, you'll still likely be in the mood for more stories that keep you guessing until the very last moment. The good news? We've put together a list of three more gripping mystery shows that are perfect for anyone looking to keep the suspense alive and the twists coming!

His & Hers (2026)

His & Hers just hit Netflix in 2026, and if you’re into mysteries that actually keep you guessing, this one is a total must-watch. Think of a small town that looks quiet on the surface but is hiding way too many secrets, a murder that turns everything upside down, and two people at the center of it all who might be more complicated or more guilty than you ever expect.

Now, here's the setup. You have Anna Andrews, a former successful news anchor, who has isolated herself from her old life after suffering a major loss. But when a shocking murder rocks her hometown, she finds herself unable to stay away. Pulled back into the town she thought she’d left behind, Anna must navigate a tangled web of secrets, old grudges, and unexpected betrayals.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Detective Jack Harper, is leading the investigation, which means every interaction between them is charged with tension, unresolved feelings, and suspicion. Of course, we're not going to spoil how the series wraps up. However, just know that there's a jaw-dropping twist ending that you won't see coming!

The Better Sister (2025)

If you think you’ve seen all the family drama and murder mysteries out there, The Better Sister on Prime Video is here to completely upend your expectations. This show has it all: a shocking murder, two sisters with a complicated history, and a small world full of secrets that are just waiting to explode.

Now, here’s where it gets really juicy. Chloe Taylor seems to have it all. She has a successful career, a beautiful home, and a teenage son. But her picture-perfect life crumbles when her husband is suddenly murdered. And then her estranged sister, Nicky, reappears, bringing old grudges, buried secrets, and plenty of tension along with her. Nicky’s arrival shakes up the investigation, forcing the sisters to confront the complicated history between them, all while trying to uncover the truth about the murder.

Overall, The Better Sister is the perfect show if you love mysteries that are as emotional as they are thrilling.

The Perfect Couple (2024-)

Forget everything you thought you knew about weddings because The Perfect Couple on Netflix takes the idea of “happily ever after” and throws it straight into chaos. What starts as a glamorous New England wedding quickly becomes anything but perfect in this mystery drama series. Just as the bride and groom are about to tie the knot, a shocking murder is discovered, turning the celebration into a full-blown whodunit.

At the center of the series is a young woman named Amelia, the bride who thought her life was finally coming together. Suddenly, her perfect wedding day becomes a tangled mess of suspicion, secrets, and shocking revelations. Friends, family members, and even guests she thought she knew are suddenly under a cloud of doubt, and Amelia quickly realizes that anyone could be hiding something, or worse, could be the killer.

Here's the official synopsis for The Perfect Couple via Netflix:

"Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."