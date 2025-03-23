Mythic Quest season 4 is coming to an end, but a new Side Quest is beginning

In all its ups and downs, Mythic Quest always stays true to its core conceit: a workplace comedy about a video game company, and all the interpersonal baggage that accompanies the creatives tasked with building said games. Side Quest, which Apple TV+ announced as its new spinoff, features a similar, if not identical premise, this time focusing on the plights of the lower-level and developmental employees.

Both the Mythic Quest season 4 finale and the Side Quest premiere will be streaming on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The new series serves as an expansion of the established universe, per a press release. It will focus on the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. All four episodes will be released that day for a binge-watch!

What is Side Quest about?

The trailer features the former-head of the art department, Phil a long-suffering design director who never seemed to get enough screen time. The video shows Ian pitching Phil on a new project, one where he can showcase the skills he honed while working for MQ. We also see several new characters, yet unnamed, who appear to be acting as testers, developers, and streamers in this anthology collection. Check it out below.

It seems that this expansion on the MQ universe is trying to tell the side stories that slipped under the radar. The anthology format makes for a great entry-point into this spin-off, old and new fans alike should find something that appeals to them in Apple's newest sitcom. The new series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant, and more.

Mythic Quest season 4 promised to be the most ambitious season yet, with the pilot opening on Poppy Li's (Charlotte Nicdao) secret tryst with a mysterious artist named Storm. We also see that this season, as every one before, Ian Grimm has yet to learn the meaning of the word boundary,"going to great lengths to try and separate Poppy from her new lover, motivated by an ill-defined jealousy. The stakes have only heightened since Poppy's pregnancy announcement, and with the season getting down to the wire, it's anyone's guess if she stays or goes. We can't wait to see what the finale brings!

The Mythic Quest season 4 finale and spin-off series Side Quest both premiere Wednesday, March 26, 2025 on Apple TV+.