Natalie Alyn Lind teases a very different Oreana in Dutton Ranch season 2

Dutton Ranch wrapped up season 1 with some wild turns for Oreana Lynn Jackson, and now, Natalie Alyn Lynd, who stars as the character, is unpacking them.

Caution: This article contains SPOILERS for Dutton Ranch season 1

A fun plotline in the first season of Dutton Ranch is Carter Green (Finn Little), the adopted son of Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly), falling for Oreana Lynn Jackson, the granddaughter of powerful rancher Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening). The pair has been very romantic together, although it may have hit a roadblock.

In the season 1 finale, Oreana learned she was pregnant, but it was unclear whether the father was Carter or her ex, Hoyt (Kyle Dondlinger). Having already decided not to follow Beulah’s path, Oreana and Carter agreed to run away together. That had Oreana in a row with her father, Rob-Will (Jai Courtney), only for him to be shot dead, seemingly by his own brother, Joaquin/Kino (Juan Pablo Raba).

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Natalie Alyn Lind discussed the impact of the season 1 twists. First, she addressed the issue of Oreana’s baby's father.

“I don’t know. Oreana is a very unpredictable girl. So, in my heart, I believe that it’s Carter’s, but that’s not a question that I have a definitive answer to. There’s a lot of genius masterminds working on that right now for season two, and I have not been told one way or another.”

Lind touched on intriguing questions, such as how Oreana sees herself in the various power players. She also discussed how emotional it was filming Oreana crying over her father’s body.

“When Annette’s character walks in at the end and sees Oreana sitting over her father, it’s such a heartbreaking moment. We were shooting the reverse of Annette, and even though the camera wasn’t on me, I couldn’t stop crying off screen because of the vulnerability that she brought to that scene.”

After all this, the question now is, what is going to happen in season 2?

L-R: Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana and Finn Little as Carter in Dutton Ranch, episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+.

Oreana will return in Dutton Ranch season 2

Lind touched on rumors she may not return for a second season and laughed them off, as clearly Oreana will be back and looks forward to her changes. Obviously, losing her father will be a huge blow to a pregnant Oreana, not to mention Carter being abducted. Lind hints that it means a much different Oreana when season 2 starts.

“Between the pregnancy and also losing her father, Oreana is going to come back in season two as a completely different character. Something unfathomable happened to her, and any perspective she had on life is guaranteed to change. I’m really excited to see what that means and where it takes her.”

Lind mentioned that the creative team had given all the actors their backstories and looks forward to showing Oreana’s more. That includes her never-named mother. There’s been barely any mention of her, why she left Oreana with her grandmother, or their relationship.

Obviously, the death of her father would likely bring the mother in, with Lind hinting she knows much more about it all.

“I know the mother’s backstory, but nobody else does yet. I hope it’s brought into season two, but I’m going to leave it there for now. There’s definitely a lot more to find out about the Jacksons.”

We have to wait and see how it unfolds while Dutton Ranch season 2 takes shape and Lind seems excited to show what’s coming for Oreana’s journey.

We'll share more news about Dutton Ranch season 2 when we find out. Stay tuned!

Dutton Ranch is now streaming on Paramount+.



