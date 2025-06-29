Take a journey thousands of leagues under the sea with Nautilus (release schedule)

You know the later story of Captain Nemo, but what about his origin story? That’s what we get with Nautilus, and the first two episodes premiere tonight, Sunday, June 29 on AMC and AMC+.

Captain Nemo was made famous in Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne. It’s a story that captured hearts and minds, and there have been various versions of the brilliant scientist over the years. However, it’s time to go back to where it all started. This Indian Prince faced heartbreak and a need for revenge, and that’s what Nautilus covers.

Shazad Latif stars as Nemo, an Indian Prince-turned-scientist, who is on a mission to get revenge against the East India Company after the deaths of his wife and child. He’s grieving, but he also needs to focus on gaining the trust of his new shipmates, as they pirate the open waters.

Nautilus - AMC

Nautilus release schedule on AMC

AMC usually releases one episode per week, as it is a cable channel. However, the series is getting a two-episode release to start with on Sunday, June 29. After that, we’ll get one episode each week and end with an epic two-episode finale. Episodes will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC network, and it will then stream on AMC+.

There are 10 episodes in total, and all episodes have already aired in the UK, with some great reviews. It dropped as a binge-watch for those in the UK, but that’s not going to be the case for those in the U.S. or Canada. The episodes are worth the wait, though!

Take a look at when the new episodes will come out:

Episode # Date Episode 1 June 29, 2025 Episode 2 June 29, 2025 Episode 3 July 6, 2025 Episode 4 July 13, 2025 Episode 5 July 20, 2025 Episode 6 July 27, 2025 Episode 7 August 3, 2025 Episode 8 August 10, 2025 Episode 9 August 17, 2025 Episode 10 August 17, 2025

Nautilus was originally supposed to be on Disney+

The series saw a change of home, as it was supposed to air on Disney+ across the world. This was after episodes had been filmed, so there was a search for a new home, with SVT Play in Sweden becoming the first home for it. While AMC has picked it up in the U.S. and Canada, the series is on Prime Video in the UK.

This is an origin story, so forget some of what you know of Captain Nemo from other adaptations and even the source material. This is before all of that, which has given Latif some freedoms in making this character his own. However, he did focus on the source material to understand how Nemo moves and speaks, so there will certainly be something that connects to readers of the book.

There’s also a romance story at the heart of it. Georgia Flood plays Humility Lucas, who is one of the members of the team on Nemo’s journey for revenge. At first, they hate each other, but we all know that hate turns into love.

Nautilus airs on Sundays at 9/8c on AMC and streams on AMC+.