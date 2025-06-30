Nautilus season 1 episode 2 recap: A mistaken attempt to escape

It’s pretty clear that not everyone really wanted to be part of Nemo’s escape. That leads to some of them attempting to leave the submarine in Nautilus season 1, episode 2.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nautilus season 1, episode 2.

The episode of Nautilus picks up off the back of the first episode. The ship is sinking, and the power is completely out. Humility has an idea, and Nemo even listens to it. They need to pump air into the engine to get it working again, but it doesn’t work. The further they sink, the more oxygen they lose, and it looks like this planned escape is going to fail.

Well, that is until Loti and others hear hissing. Air is escaping from one of the pipes. As they seal that, they can finally get air into the engine, and that gets the submarine back to the surface. Now some of the people have a chance to escape.

Nautilus/Series 1. Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo in Nautilus/Series 1. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

It doesn’t take long for people to swim back in Nautilus season 1, episode 2

By getting to the surface, Nemo shares his location with others. So, as Humility, Loti, Jagadish, and Ranbir attempt to swim to land, they realize that the Company is there. Jagadish and Ranbir have to get back onto the ship to prevent themselves being arrested. Humility decides that she won’t land back in Company hands, but it’s not exactly clear why just yet. We know that Loti has been hired by Humility’s mother to get her to her fiancé, and she isn’t interested in marrying this man, but that’s it for now.

Nemo isn’t happy that Humility tried to leave. He needs her to stay due to her skill as an engineer, and she even says that she wants to stay. Well, it’s clear that she doesn’t, and she even sabotaged the electricity to make it so that she could have time to escape. As Nemo tries everything to get the power back on, Humility takes out the pin she put into the system, and they able to sail. You can’t blame Nemo for being angry.

For now, though, he needs to give everyone a reason to stay. He points out to everyone that they are free to leave, but they will end up back in Company hands. That will lead to them being punished, and it won’t just be a slap on the wrist.

Nautilus/Series 1. (L to R) Celine Menville as Loti, Georgia Flood as Humility in Nautilus/Series 1. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

The Dreadnaught sets sail in Nautilus

Meanwhile, the Company is getting ready to sail on the Dreadnaught. Lord Pitt, who is a major financer of the Company, is joining them. Crawley doesn’t really care. He just wants to get to the Nautilus as soon as possible.

Youngblood makes it clear that it’s not a good idea to push the Dreadnaught as she’s never been tested before, but Crawley isn’t going to listen to any of that. He thinks that he knows better.

We do eventually learn that there is more to Lord Pitt’s appearance on the Dreadnaught. He is the man Humility is supposed to marry. When the Dreadnaught comes across the Nautilus, he is not happy with the idea of bombing it.

Where do they come across the submarine? Well, it’s not long after Nemo agrees to help a whale and her calf escape some fishermen. Little does Nemo realize but this is going to be great for him in the near future. However, it does mean that the submarine is in striking distance of the Dreadnaught.

The Dreadnaught has kegs, which are launched into the water and timed to detonate at specific levels. While the kegs may not hit the ship, they will cause a hammer in the water that will destroy it. The Nautilus keeps sinking to get away from the kegs, but then hits a bed in the ocean. They can’t get lower, as they can’t turn their engines on or they’ll give away their exact location. They’re not keep enough to get away from the 100 fathom fuse that Youngblood orders.

Fortunately, the kegs implode. They’ve only been tested to 50 fathoms, and it looks like more work is needed on them. However, the Nautilus is still stuck, since the Dreadnaught knows a rough idea as to where they are. If only that was the only issue. There’s a noise of something in the ocean, indicating there is more sea life down there.

Nautilus - AMC

Elsewhere on the Nautilus

Throughout the episode, we get to know a few things about the ship and some of the crew. The Nautilus was named by Nemo, but nobody knows what the name means. At the same time, nobody knows anything about Jakob, but they all seem to understand whatever language he is supposed to be speaking. Well, anyone who has been around him does.

Kai is in charge of all the supplies, and he notes that someone keeps stealing the biscuits. Boniface wants to stay up with Archie the dog to find out who he is, but he ends up falling asleep. Well, it looks like Archie has found out who it is. A soldier has ended up on board the ship and is just trying to survive.

As all that goes on, we learn that Humility learned engineering from her father. He’s died now, but she still wants to learn, and she is fascinated by the Nautilus. She’s also angry that Nemo just took her bracelet to use as payment for the safety of the whales without even considering the sentimental value of it.

There’s clearly something in Nemo’s past that is driving him right now. He says that the treasure will solve all their problems, as people with money always have the upper hand, but Benoit knows that while he was in London, his daughter and wife were killed by the Company. There’s an element of revenge to this story.

Nautilus airs on Sundays at 9/8c on AMC and streams the following day on AMC+.