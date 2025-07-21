Nautilus season 1, episode 5 recap: An eel, heat, and an infection, oh my!

It’s up to Humility to save the day in Nautilus season 1, episode 5, but who will save Humility? And is there any way to counteract an infection?

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nautilus season 1, episode 5.

Nautilus season 1, episode 4 left the crew of the submarine in grave danger. An electric eel had wrapped itself around them, and it was dragging them down to the depths of the ocean. Well, we pick right back up with that, with Humility trying to figure out a way to fire back.

A flashback of Humility at the French college for boys that she’d previously said she attended kicks off her storyline. She’s sure that she can work out impossible puzzles, and this one with the Nautilus is certainly an impossible one. However, she starts to doubt herself when shocking the eel back doesn’t seem to work.

Dealing with an infection on the ship in Nautilus season 1, episode 5

However, it turns out that the eel is not the only concern. Everyone has picked something up off the island, and this infection gets to the brain. We quickly learn that everyone is comatose inside their darkest memories via Nemo’s memories of his wife and daughter.

Kai manages to help Humility figure out a cure of sorts for the condition. Due to the eel taking them down to an underwater volcano and the heat rising, Blaster realizes that there is some explosive material on the submarine. That material needs to be stored somewhere cold, otherwise it will kill them all, so he and Kai get it to the cold storage.

Kai is safe from the infection in there, but when he comes back out to get Humility to help figure out a way out of the situation they’re in, he realizes that the infection starts to come back. It is starved off by the cold!

Nautilus/Series 1. (L to R) Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo, Georgia Flood as Humility in Nautilus/Series 1. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

Humilty needs to go outside alone in Nautilus

There’s no power to be able to steer the submarine away from the volcano, though. The eel lets go because of the heat, but one of its fins is trapped in the steering mechanism. Someone needs to go outside to deal with that, and Kai makes it clear that Humility is the only one who can do that.

She manages it, and she proves that it is possible to beat the infection. As she is pulled into dark memories, she manages to fight her way out of them, putting her focus on saving the crew.

However, she has to untether herself from the submarine to be able to reach the eel fin. As the engines are able to power up and the ship is able to push forward, Humility is thrown off the submarine and left in the water alone.

Will getting away from the heat help the infection stop spreading, and will the rest of the crew realize what has happened to Humility before it’s too late?

Nautlius key art - AMC

Meanwhile, on the Dreadnought

As all this is going on, the Dreadnought manages to get coordinates. As soon as Crawley learns of those coordinates, it’s clear that he knows of something that is there. We don’t get to know anything just yet.

However, Crawley is done waiting for Jagadish to give him answers, so he orders him to be short. Millais decides to see Jagadish, revealing the truth about how he knows Nemo. It turns out that Millais and Nemo went to boarding school together, and Nemo led to Millais getting expelled. I think Millais needs to take on some of the responsibility for his own actions, though, as Millais could have decided not to break the rules!

Millais makes it clear to Jagadish that he knows Nemo is a selfish person, and he’s not surprised to learn that nothing has changed. However, Millais is also following orders, and it turns out that the treat Millais brought for Jagadish to each must have been poisoned. Uh oh!

Nautilus airs on Sundays at 9/8c on AMC and streams on AMC+.