Nautilus season 1, episode 6 recap: Does Nemo find Atlantis?

The end of the previous episode seemed to suggest that everyone was in peril. And while that’s the case in Nautilus season 1, episode 6, it’s not as you would expect.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nautilus season 1, episode 6.

At the end of episode 5, Humility was left behind after getting the eel fin out of the Nautilus. Would the others wake up from their dreams as the submarine sailed away from the heat? Would anyone figure out what had happened to Humility?

In some good news, those questions are answered pretty quickly, with Nemo making it clear how much he owes his life and the lives of others to Humility. However, he isn’t as quick to believe anyone when it sounds like Humility may have seen Atlantis.

Nautilus/Series 1. Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo in Nautilus/Series 1. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

Humility saw a manmade arch in Nautilus

When left on her own, Humility tried to take in everything that she could see. While at dinner on the submarine, she tells everyone that she saw a manmade arch, and Gustave is instantly excited about it. He takes Humility to Nemo so she can tell him what she saw. Of course, Gustave believes that she’s found the lost city of Atlantis, but Nemo isn’t too sure about that.

Nemo doesn’t want to take the adventure there, but Gustave disobeys orders and heads in that direction. Naturally, Nemo is angry at Gustave’s childish dream, but is it possible that they’ve found it?

In the end, Nemo gives in to the dream of exploration, and he and a small group head off to the structure. They do find structures that are made of fossilized marine creatures, and there are hieroglyphics and scratch marks.

As Gustave finds a cave, he comes across gold coins. However, Nemo goes to find him and his light dies, leading to small creatures attacking them. It looks like everything is over for the two of them, especially as Nemo’s suit is damaged and starts taking on water and Gustave is pulled into the cave by the creatures.

On top of that, the group Humility finds themselves in the middle of a school of sharks, and it takes Jiacomo shooting the lead shark with an electric spear to get them away. Their delay gives Nemo time to get back to the Nautilus.

What about Gustave, though? He’s presumed dead by the end of Nautilus season 1, episode 6, with Kai leading a ceremony for him. However, is he really dead? I don’t take the view of characters really dying if it happens off-screen.

Nautilus/Series 1. (L to R) Shazad Latif as Nemo, Thierry Fremont as Gustav in Nautilus. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Courtesy of AMC

Millais makes a discovery needed for the Dreadnought’s story

While all this is going on, Director Crawley is fed up with the lack of information from Jagadish, so he decides to question him himself. That doesn’t sit well with the rest of the crew, but Crawley is a dangerous man.

In the end, Millais is able to question Jagadish again, and he learns about the plans for the Nauituls to head to Halvar. With this information, he burns anything that incriminates Jagadish and his family, but he orders Jagadish’s execution. This is all the information the Dreadnought needs.

With this, Millais and Youngblood realize that Nemo plans to do something that has never been done before: cut through the Arctic. It’s a scary and believed-impossible plan, and that gives them an idea of Nemo’s mindset.

However, the Dreadnought is called back by Lord Horatio Parmoor, and Millais wonders if this could be a good summons. After all, the Company has already called a ship to the storm to collect Parmoor, so it’s not for that. If not, at least they have some information they can use to help their situation.

Nautilus airs on Sundays at 9/8c on AMC and streams on AMC+.