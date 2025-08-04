Nautilus season 1, episode 7 recap: The Dreadnought finally catches up with Nemo

Nautilus season 1, episode 7 takes us to The Arctic, where the Nautilus and Dreadnought end up facing off against each other. It’s time to see how two enemies can be forced to work together.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nautilus season 1, episode 7.

At the end of Nautilus season 1, episode 6, Millais learned that Nemo was heading to the Arctic, to a passageway that has never been accomplished. It doesn’t take long for the Dreadnought to catch up to her, but it ends up with the two water vessels stuck and the crews forced to work together.

By the way, we do learn that Nemo doesn’t bluff. There really was a dead man’s trigger and explosives! Blaster for the win!

Nautilus/Series 1. (L to R) Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo, Georgia Flood as Humility in Nautilus/Series 1. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022.

The Nautilus and the Dreadnought need to work together

As the Dreadnought starts to fire at the Nautilus, Nemo decides that he wants to force the Dreadnought to the ice. Of course, the plan goes awry, with Nemo leaving it too late to order the submerging into the water and getting stuck in the ice. At the same time, the Dreadnought faces the same fate.

The two crews are forced to work together, although this does give Millais a chance to face Nemo and tell him all about school. Nemo didn’t know that his friend had been expelled, with Millais sharing that his parents died in the Poor House because of being expelled. It changed everything for him, and Nemo clearly doesn’t care.

Meanwhile, Nemo learns that Humility’s fiancé is on the Dreadnought, and he agrees to let her go with them. Of course, Humility is not interested in that, and she’s grown close to Nemo and the crew. In fact, none of them really want to go back.

Of course, while they’re working on the situation to deal with to get both the ships out of the ice, the two crews decide to go up against each other in a game of cricket. As the Nautilus falls short, mostly due to most of the crew having no idea about the game, Millais decides to bat for his former friend. With Millais and Nemo working together, it’s clear that nobody really stands a chance, but what is Millais really up to?

Things take a turn when Lord Pitt’s foot goes over the line when bowling but refuses to accept that. Millais and Nemo try to break up the fight, but it doesn’t work.

Blaster learns about his dad in Nautilus season 1, episode 7

It’s hard not to feel for Blaster in this episode. All he wants is to meet the man he believes is his father. He’s sure Lord Farley is his dad, and Pitt does tell him all about the man. Well, that is until the end of the cricket game.

Poor Blaster learns that his “dad” is a fictional lord. He’s the name placed on biscuits. Pitt makes it clear that he doesn’t have any interests except for himself, but I think we all knew that.

On top of that, Pitt makes it clear that Humility is staying with him, even though she wants to head back to the Nautilus. He believes that Humility is his because her mother accepted a loan from him to save her late father’s business. Does Humility have a choice at this point? Well, she’s not going down without a fight. Even Loti isn’t going to let the two of them stay, stabbing Pitt in the foot to help.

Nautilus - AMC

Millais understands Nemo’s need for vengeance

Throughout all of this, we know that Nemo wants vengeance against the Company. He believes that his dad betrayed him by selling his lands to the Company, and that that’s what led to his family’s murders. However, Millais has the truth. He read the documents, and he knew that Nemo’s father sold the land to protect Nemo.

This could be a change for Nemo’s plans for a little. One thing he would like is for Millais to join him, but that’s not what Millais wants. For now, at least.

Learning about his dad does allow Nemo to give Blaster some advice. Blaster is angry that he’s always been lied to by his mother, but Nemo points out that she did it thinking it was the best for him. He also makes it clear that Blaster is part of the Nautilus family now. It’s such a beautiful look at how this rag-tag bunch has become connected to each other.

It was an emotional journey for all in Nautilus season 1, episode 7. We also get to see that Youngblood will always honor his word, and I can respect that in a potential antagonist. Nemo just doesn’t get to see that when Pitt forces Youngblood’s hand. Is it really that surprising that Nemo cuts the tethers, then?

With the Nautlius back underwater, it’s time to change course. Nemo needs them to head through the Arctic, although nobody else is happy about this. Do they even have enough air for this? We’re about to find out in the next episode.

Nautilus airs on Sundays at 9/8c on AMC and streams the following day on AMC+.