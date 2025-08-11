Nautilus season 1, episode 8 recap: Lies and risks lead to mutiny

The more you lie to people, the more they turn away from you. That’s exactly what Nemo learns in Nautilus season 1, episode 8.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nautilus season 1, episode 8.

After putting lives at risk, the crew of the Nautilus have finally had enough. It doesn’t help that Humility makes the choice to call Nemo out on his wrong calculations in front of everyone rather than talk to him quickly in private.

You see, Nemo thinks they have enough air for six days under the ice, and it will take five days to get through. Humility has worked out that they only have enough air for three days, so they need to turn back. Nemo doesn’t want to do that, and it leads to mutiny on the Nautilus.

Nautilus/Series 1. (L to R) Ashan Kumar as Ranbir, Georgia Flood as Humility, Celine Menville as Loti in Nautilus. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Courtesy of AMC

Boniface takes over leadership of the Nautilus

There is only one clear leader when it comes to the Nautilus to the rest of the crew. They want Boniface to take over, who isn’t interested in it at first. It’s only when Humility points out that Nemo’s calculations are incorrect that he finally accepts it.

Nemo is arrested and confined to his cabin. Humility and Blaster attempt to get through to him, saying that he needs to learn more about his crew and show that he cares. He’s been so far separated from them, it’s no wonder they don’t really trust him. However, he doesn’t accept the faults thrown at him, and so they have no choice.

Boniface isn’t going to go through with the plan to get to the treasure. He says that he will get them to a Dutch trading post and then they can all go their separate ways. If only that was what they could do.

As the compass and other magnetic elements go crazy, Humility realizes that they are at Magnetic North. They’re being pulled down, and there’s nothing they can do.

Nautilus/Series 1. Arlo Green as Turan in Nautilus. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Courtesy of AMC

Only Nemo can save the day in Nautilus season 1, episode 8

Nemo immediately realizes what’s going on, and he tries to get to the crew. As the submarine crashes on the sea bottom, it starts to take on water. Nemo knows they need to check on the outside of it, but everyone else is trying to handle the inside.

As Jiacomo decides to free Nemo, knowing he can help, Nemo attacks him and ties him up. There’s a moment as Jiacomo is in the fight that he starts to suffer from ringing in his ears. Is this a key to unlock his memories?

Nemo suits up and goes outside, where he learns that there are metal eating bugs, the submarine is actually on a cliff edge, and there is a current underneath. All this is useful, but will anyone listen to him? At first, they don’t want to believe that there are metal eating bugs, but they soon see it for themselves.

Nautilus/Series 1. Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface in Nautilus. Cr. Vince Valitutti/Courtesy of AMC

Realizing that there is a queen bug, they decide they need to steam her to kill her. Once dead, the rest should disappear. Well, that doesn’t quite go to plan, but they do manage to get her into a torpedo and launch her out of the submarine, and sure enough, the other smaller bugs follow.

Great, but now what? Nemo wants them to get the submarine over the end of the cliff. It sounds like a crazy idea, but he points out that there was something pink, that looked like algae in a current. It should sweep them away from Magnetic North. Cuff immediately trusts Nemo, and so does Humility.

Nemo decides to open up to the others and share who he is. He also wants to get to know them. We hear little bits about each of their backstory now, including how they all have something against the Company. Had Nemo been honest with them, they’d have likely joined in on the entire plan. In the end, they all side with Nemo, the Nautilus tips over the edge, and they fall into the current.

Nautilus airs on Sundays at 9/8c on AMC and streams the following day on AMC+.